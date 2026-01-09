No. 1 LB in transfer portal linked to three major college football programs

While quarterbacks are all of the rage in the NCAA transfer portal, there are a handful of marquee names still floating around out there that have some of the biggest programs in the country after them.

One of the more notable available transfers is Pittsburgh linebacker Rasheem Biles. A former three-star recruit who ranked as the No. 1,027 player in the country, Biles burst onto the scene as a star over the past couple of seasons.

Now ranked as the No.1 linebacker in the portal by On3, Biles has been hearing from some massive programs but has had quite a unique process. He scheduled visits to Ohio State, Miami and Florida State, but cancelled all of them. He has instead taken visits to Colorado and Michigan, and according to On3's Pete Nakos is visiting Texas this weekend.

"Biles is expected to visit Texas this weekend, a source tells On3," wrote Nakos.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) and wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) lead the team onto the field to play the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In what was a career year for Biles in 2025, he racked up 100 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He also led the entire ACC in tackles for a loss with 17, and was tabbed as a second-team All-ACC selection.

In 2024, Biles also earned an All-ACC nod for the third team, recording 82 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

On3 currently gives him an NIL Valuation of $364,000, but a report by The Athletic indicated that the going rate for a high-quality linebacker is much higher.

"The ceiling varies," wrote Sam Kahn Jr. "One Power 4 GM said a linebacker “has to be elite to get more than $500,000,” while another GM said some are going for as high as $700,000. Having a pair of starting linebackers between $300,000 and $500,000 isn’t unusual.

Given that Biles has been loose with his visits, it is unclear when he plans to commit. With that being said, the talent and impact he will bring to wherever he ends up give him the freedom to take as much time as he needs. A sentiment that isn't always the case, as some programs will quickly move on from a transfer portal player if they feel they can find a better option who will commit sooner.

As of Friday, Colorado already has three linebacker additions via the portal, while Texas and Michigan both have zero. Needless to say, this could very well come down to the largest bidder.