3 Prospect matchups to watch in Ole Miss vs Miami in College Football Playoff

Miami’s pass rush vs Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

This is the same key matchup for Chambliss as it was against Georgia. The difference is Miami’s pass rush is probably the best in college football. The Hurricanes will send blitzes from multiple areas of the field, and Chambliss’ athleticism to escape pressure will be tested. In the Sugar Bowl, Chambliss on multiple occasions scrambled free from danger to deliver key completions downfield. In this game, he may need to deliver from the pocket more.

This Miami pass rush is disruptive, but it also seals off the pocket extremely well. Given the way they made Ohio State’s offensive line look in the Cotton Bowl, it is difficult to see Ole Miss’ front five faring decently. Keep an eye on nickel blitzes from Keionte Scott on third downs. Miami will play confident behind its ability to go for the kill on big plays. If Chambliss can take advantage of these blitzes by creating chunk plays, he will earn a lot of trust from NFL scouting departments.

CB Keionte Scott vs WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) carries the ball defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Scott spends the majority of his time in the nickel, so we may not see this matchup on many snaps. When we do, it will be as physical of a coverage matchup as you’ll see all year. Stribling’s size overwhelmed Georgia from the slot last week. He flashed the ability to win off release with fluid hips and strong hands. It led to some key plays down the stretch in the Rebels’ win.

Scott will play physically against Stribling. He’ll be tested vertically in contested catch situations, and will need to affect the game at the line of scrimmage. You don’t often describe wide receiver versus cornerback matchup as a bloodbath. This feels like one. Both players made the game-swinging plays for their respective teams in the quarter-finals. Keep your eye on these two late in the fourth quarter.

EDGEs Rueben Bain & Akheem Mesidor vs TE Dae’Quan Wright

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain and Mesidor have combined for 7.5 sacks over two playoff games. It’s been a lights out performance from the heart and soul of Miami’s defense. Both edge players bring a blend of power, motor, and excellent hand usage. They’re the type of refined prospects that can help prepare opposing tight ends for what they’ll see weekly in the NFL.

Wright is more of a pass catching tight end, but he will need to become more involved as a blocker in the NFL. Due to his size, there is potential here. Ole Miss will ask Wright to chip and get hands on these edge rushers on key downs. He likely won’t need to block Mesidor or Bain one on one, but these two have become difficult to even slow down. Keep an eye early in the game on how Bain fends through attempts to get hands on his outside shoulder.