Five overrated college football teams from Week 6 AP Poll
At least 20% of the Associated Press' Top 25 Poll for Week 6 is pure malarkey, poppycock... some of these selections, mate, they're just such rubbish. So let's diagnose the teams in the latest poll who are slotted much to high for our liking. And we'll go in order...
9. Texas
The Longhorns are hanging on in the top 10 thanks to a close loss on the road against the consensus No. 1 team in the country. But with their only wins coming against Sam Houston, UTEP and San Jose State, it's time for Steve Sarkisian to win another game of actual importance. A road trip coming up at Florida may not change many minds, but the Red River Rivalry looms large as a prove-it game against a battle-tested Oklahoma club here in a couple of weeks.
13. LSU
It was heading into this past weekend when everyone realized the Tigers' quick rise to the top five of the poll was a little, well, smoke and mirrors. LSU's loaded offense has struggled to produce much of anything while the defense looks sound, but the Clemson and Florida wins simply turned out to not be worth a whole lot. So now the loss to Ole Miss is in their pocket, and they're still without a win that, at this point in the season, is all that impressive. For that reason, we'll put the Tigres on the list of schools with a slightly bloated standing in the national rankings.
17. Georgia Tech
Now, we're going in chronological order here of where our overrated teams are ranked, but make no mistake, Georgia Tech is the most overrated college football team in the United States of America as of September 29 of 2025. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 against this zaney and unserious cast of characters: Wake Forest, Gardner Webb, Temple, Colorado and the hallowed Clemson Tigers. Don't take this the wrong way... Brent Key has done a fantastic job to get GT to an undefeated record through five weeks, it's just that the Jackets could be in for a rude awakening if they face a foe made of true top-25 fiber after we just watched them eke out a one-point win over a Wake Forest team that lost 10-9 vs. Kennesaw State earlier in the season.
22. Illinois
It's like Indiana got all of the reward for surgically dismembering the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Week 4 football game while Illinois themselves hardly took a hit in the rankings since their 53-point loss against the Hoosiers. Sure, Bret Bielema's team scored a huge bounce-back win over a frisky USC club on their home field, but it's not like USC is truly bonafide, nor does one decent win erase one of the most embarrassing college football performances of the decade.
USC (22 votes)
Despite losing in their first test of any significance this season, USC was awarded 22 votes more than about 100 other FBS prorgrams despite losing this week and now presenting a two-touchdown win vs. Michigan State as their best of the year. We're not counting Lincoln Riley out for good (although, that may be a fair opinion as well), but let's see these Trojans pull a fast one on Michigan or Notre Dame here in the next couple of weeks to curry back some deserved favor.