Florida positions rising CFB head coach as top backup option to Lane Kiffin
At half-a-hundred years of age, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin certainly does hold the remote control for this year's college football coaching carousel. LSU, Florida and Ole Miss are all hopeful to come away with his services for the 2026 season and beyond. Until then, each program must wait, at least another week, in torturous peril waiting on his decision.
On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reported Monday that a resolution on Kiffin's future could come on Wednesday... or Thursday, or maybe even Friday, and hopefully, for sure, by Saturday. So, we'll all just have to wait and see how the circus act unfolds next. In the meantime, Florida is reportedly investigating other options and could cast a wide after a theoretical no from Kiffin.
Nakos says Florida has at least four other coaches under consideration. They are as follows: "At Florida, options include Washington’s Jedd Fisch, Louisville’s Jeff Brohm, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and Tulane’s Jon Sumrall," Nakos wrote. "Florida and LSU have done work in earnest to be ready if they are left without Kiffin, sources tell On3."
That's a solid list of mid to high-level head coaches, mostly among the power conferences. It's the one at the Group of Five level, Jon Sumrall with his Green Wave, that sticks out, though. Sumrall is heavily linked to Auburn since the ouster of Hugh Freeze and remains an option at Arkansas as well. Heck, he's likely to draw interest from Ole Miss and LSU if Florida winds up with Lane Kiffin. Point being: He's a hot commodity.
Why Jon Sumrall is a more realistic option
Now, you could say that Brohm (Louisville), Fisch (Wasington) and Lea (Vanderbilt) are as impressive or more compared to Sumrall as college football coaches. But with those men at power conference teams, as we've seen this season across the sport, those schools have the money to pony up for big extensions to match predator programs. Tulane and schools at the Group of Five level simply haven't had that leg up. You never know, maybe that changes and the Green Wave give Sumrall a Green Bath.
Louisville was reportedly in talks to extend Jeff Brohm at some point this season, if Washington wants to, they can probably match most Jedd Fisch offers, and Vanderbilt might have a tough time holding onto Clark Lea, but at least he's already at and SEC program and proving he can win there. Meanwhile, Jon Sumrall remains on the outside looking in.
Given his strong season at Tulane in 2025 (9-2, ranked No. 24 in the CFP Poll) and the heat surrounding his name in the coaching rumor mill, you got to think Jon Sumrall strikes while the iron his hot and accepts one of these open power conference jobs.