Florida predicted to name $45 million college football coach as new Gators HC
The Florida Gators are in a battle with programs like LSU, Penn State and other notable teams in the college football coaching carousel. Florida's solution could already be in the SEC, but it may not be the name many are expecting.
On3 and The Athletic both predicted the same candidate will be the next coach at Florida. College Football HQ on SI is also going to analyze these picks and offer our own prediction.
Lane Kiffin has been circled by Gators fans and Florida brass alike as a top candidate. Yet, Florida is now competing against both Ole Miss and LSU to land Kiffin after firing Billy Napier.
Here's a look at the latest rumors and news on who could be Florida's next coach.
The Athletic Prediction: Florida names Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz as new head coach
Florida may very well be landing an SEC coach with an innovative offensive mind and the gift of gab. It is just not the one people are expecting.
The Gators are in danger of striking out on Kiffin, but there is another SEC candidate who offers similar qualities. Eli Drinkwitz has transformed Missouri and could do the same at Florida with even more resources. Both On3 and The Athletic predict Drinkwitz will be the next Gators coach.
"Nothing has worked at Florida since Urban Meyer’s reign, and it’s tried every model: the successful G5 coach (Napier, Jim McElwain), the established P4 coach (Dan Mullen), the hot assistant (Will Muschamp)," The Athletic's Joe Rexrode wrote on Wednesday. "After Napier, it’s time to look a level higher and pluck a guy who has done tremendous things at Missouri.
"If you’re Drinkwitz, you’re looking at a place that finally seems to have figured out what a coach needs to return to winning national championships. This won’t thrill Florida fans, but they’ll already be mad about losing Kiffin to LSU anyway."
College Football HQ on SI Prediction: Florida poaches Eli Drinkwitz from Missouri to be Gators next coach
Drinkwitz makes the most sense given Kiffin is no guarantee to leave Ole Miss. If Kiffin does leave Ole Miss, the polarizing coach could prefer the LSU gig over Florida.
Ultimately, Kiffin is the only one who knows his preference. For now, Drinkwitz looks to be the most attainable coach for the Gators.
Drinkwitz's current $46.5 million contract with Missouri is slated to go through 2029, per USA Today. The potential Florida candidate is coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons at Missouri. Drinkwitz's offensive system and recruiting ability could have the coach thriving at Florida.