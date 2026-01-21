Former No. 1 RB in college football set to change positions after transfer decision

Once heralded as the best running back recruit in college football, things didn't quite work out for Taylor Tatum.

As a four-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Mansfield, Texas, Tatum ranked as the No. 38 player, No. 1 running back and the No. 9 player in the state of Texas. He ended up choosing the Oklahoma Sooners over programs such as USC, Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M.

While he was expected to be a premier back for Brent Venables and the Sooners, he never quite established himself as the team's lead back. In his two years in Norman, Tatum rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns, but registered just one carry for a loss of one yard this season.

In an effort to find a clear path to the field, Tatum entered his name into the transfer portal earlier this month. He ended up landing at Michigan, who lost Justice Haynes to Georgia Tech in the portal. Despite seemingly having a clear path to being a part of the team's running back rotation, it was revealed on Wednesday by the Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia, that Tatum will be trying his luck at a new position.

"Michigan football's Taylor Tatum, who transferred in from Oklahoma and was the No. 1 RB in the Class of 2024, will begin his career in Ann Arbor in the safeties room, I'm told," wrote Garcia.

Oklahoma Sooners running back Taylor Tatum (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This report may seem like the beginning of the end of Tatum's time at running back, but Garcia did confirm that a move back to the offensive side of the ball is still on the table.

"He could move back to RB or see time there, but he will "start out at safety and go from there,"" wrote Garcia.

According to 247Sports, Michigan has the No. 16 transfer portal class in the country, headlined by Utah tight end transfer JJ Buchanan.

New head coach Kyle Whittingham is renowned for pumping out stars on the defensive side of the ball, with one of the more notable names being Cole Bishop, who plays safety for the Buffalo Bills. So, while a move to safety may not have been what Tatum was initially hoping for when he transferred to Michigan, it could be a move that helps him continue to pursue his NFL dreams.

The safety room at Michigan may be considered a bit more open as well, as the Wolverines have lost two safeties to the portal. The Tatum experiment may be an unusual one, but it could be a huge win for all involved if it works out.