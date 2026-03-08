Updated SEC Recruiting Rankings After 4-Star QB Jamison Roberts’ Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners landed one of College Football's biggest fish in the 2027 quarterback class with Saraland, Alabama, product Jamison Roberts' commitment to Brent Venables, Ben Arbuckle, and Co. on Saturday.

Roberts had the home-state Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs in his final four before choosing Oklahoma.

First-year head coaches Alex Golesh and Jon Sumrall couldn't get the job done, not yet, at least, while Georgia's Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo will have to find a different successor to Ryan Puglisi or Ryan Montgomery, assuming one of them takes the baton from Gunner Stockton after the 2026 season.

Roberts will join Whitt Newbauer and 2026 signee Bowe Bentley in the Sooners' QB room next season.

Although Venables and Seth Littrell couldn't develop Jackson Arnold, and Michael Hawkins didn't get a QB1 chance before his transfer to the West Virginia Mountaineers following a four-win season in Morgantown, John Mateer was a success under center in 2025 with Arbuckle, who came with him from the Washington State Cougars. He'll return for another year before a QB battle unfolds next year.

While unlikely to win in his freshman season, Roberts will be joining a university that boasts the most current starting NFL QBs.

With the recruiting win, here's where Oklahoma now ranks in the SEC for the 2027 class:

No. 16: Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 1

Score: 81.083

Average rating: 83.33

Average NIL: $10K

No. 15: Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 2

Score: 83.955

Average rating: 84.83

Average NIL: $15K

No. 14: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 2

Score: 84.455

Average rating: 85.33

Average NIL: $19K

No. 13: Florida Gators

Florida Gators | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 2

Score: 86.085

Average rating: 86.96

Average NIL: $44K

No. 12: Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 2

Score: 87.944

Average rating: 88.82

Average NIL: $88K

No. 11: Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 2

Score: 88.692

Average rating: 89.57

Average NIL: $85K

No. 10: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 2

Score: 90.562

Average rating: 91.44

Average NIL: $95K

No. 9: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 2

Score: 93.170

Average rating: 94.05

Average NIL: $434K

No. 8: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 3

Score: 84.577

Average rating: 84.78

Average NIL: $10K

No. 7: Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 4

Score: 87.115

Average rating: 87.12

Average NIL: $64K

No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 4

Score: 89.587

Average rating: 89.59

Average NIL: $139K

No. 5: Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 4

Score: 89.659

Average rating: 89.66

Average NIL: $139K

No. 4: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 6

Score: 89.920

Average rating: 88.34

Average NIL: $115K

No. 3: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 6

Score: 94.295

Average rating: 91.09

Average NIL: $192K

No. 2: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 17

Score: 94.679

Average rating: 89.46

Average NIL: $143K

No. 1: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Total commitments: 10

Score: 94.955

Average rating: 92.18

Average NIL: $163K