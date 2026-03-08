Updated SEC Recruiting Rankings After 4-Star QB Jamison Roberts’ Commitment
The Oklahoma Sooners landed one of College Football's biggest fish in the 2027 quarterback class with Saraland, Alabama, product Jamison Roberts' commitment to Brent Venables, Ben Arbuckle, and Co. on Saturday.
Roberts had the home-state Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs in his final four before choosing Oklahoma.
First-year head coaches Alex Golesh and Jon Sumrall couldn't get the job done, not yet, at least, while Georgia's Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo will have to find a different successor to Ryan Puglisi or Ryan Montgomery, assuming one of them takes the baton from Gunner Stockton after the 2026 season.
Roberts will join Whitt Newbauer and 2026 signee Bowe Bentley in the Sooners' QB room next season.
Although Venables and Seth Littrell couldn't develop Jackson Arnold, and Michael Hawkins didn't get a QB1 chance before his transfer to the West Virginia Mountaineers following a four-win season in Morgantown, John Mateer was a success under center in 2025 with Arbuckle, who came with him from the Washington State Cougars. He'll return for another year before a QB battle unfolds next year.
While unlikely to win in his freshman season, Roberts will be joining a university that boasts the most current starting NFL QBs.
With the recruiting win, here's where Oklahoma now ranks in the SEC for the 2027 class:
No. 16: Arkansas Razorbacks
Total commitments: 1
Score: 81.083
Average rating: 83.33
Average NIL: $10K
No. 15: Missouri Tigers
Total commitments: 2
Score: 83.955
Average rating: 84.83
Average NIL: $15K
No. 14: Kentucky Wildcats
Total commitments: 2
Score: 84.455
Average rating: 85.33
Average NIL: $19K
No. 13: Florida Gators
Total commitments: 2
Score: 86.085
Average rating: 86.96
Average NIL: $44K
No. 12: Auburn Tigers
Total commitments: 2
Score: 87.944
Average rating: 88.82
Average NIL: $88K
No. 11: Vanderbilt Commodores
Total commitments: 2
Score: 88.692
Average rating: 89.57
Average NIL: $85K
No. 10: South Carolina Gamecocks
Total commitments: 2
Score: 90.562
Average rating: 91.44
Average NIL: $95K
No. 9: LSU Tigers
Total commitments: 2
Score: 93.170
Average rating: 94.05
Average NIL: $434K
No. 8: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Total commitments: 3
Score: 84.577
Average rating: 84.78
Average NIL: $10K
No. 7: Tennessee Volunteers
Total commitments: 4
Score: 87.115
Average rating: 87.12
Average NIL: $64K
No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide
Total commitments: 4
Score: 89.587
Average rating: 89.59
Average NIL: $139K
No. 5: Ole Miss Rebels
Total commitments: 4
Score: 89.659
Average rating: 89.66
Average NIL: $139K
No. 4: Texas Longhorns
Total commitments: 6
Score: 89.920
Average rating: 88.34
Average NIL: $115K
No. 3: Georgia Bulldogs
Total commitments: 6
Score: 94.295
Average rating: 91.09
Average NIL: $192K
No. 2: Oklahoma Sooners
Total commitments: 17
Score: 94.679
Average rating: 89.46
Average NIL: $143K
No. 1: Texas A&M Aggies
Total commitments: 10
Score: 94.955
Average rating: 92.18
Average NIL: $163K
