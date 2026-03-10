Major Head Coach Tops Underrated Hire Rankings Following Latest Hiring Cycle

The most recent college football coaching carousel featured 34 changes across the FBS landscape. While high-profile openings at schools like Florida grabbed national headlines, a recent poll of coaches suggests the most impactful move happened in Ann Arbor.

Kyle Whittingham, the former longtime leader at Utah, stepped down only to replace Sherrone Moore as the head coach at Michigan. This move follows a 9-3 season for the Wolverines that left many in the Big Ten questioning the program's direction, as the unraveling continued following the drama surrounding Moore's departure.

Peer coaches recently voted Whittingham as the most underrated hire of the current cycle in an anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic. The veteran coach brings decades of experience to a program looking to re-establish the clinical execution seen during the Jim Harbaugh era.

Why Kyle Whittingham at Michigan is the most underrated hire

The decision to bring Kyle Whittingham to Michigan has sent ripples through the Big Ten and the national landscape. Eight different coaches and staffers identified him as the best "under the radar" move of the off-season.

Whittingham spent two decades at Utah, where he successfully navigated the program's transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. During that tenure, he won a Sugar Bowl and two conference titles while maintaining a reputation for physical, disciplined football.

A Pac-12 assistant coach noted that Michigan provides Whittingham with every resource necessary to succeed at the highest level. "You have that brand and he’s a proven winner," the assistant said. "He’s done a tremendous job with a lot less."

The move shifts the power dynamic within the Big Ten. Michigan’s rivals, particularly Ohio State and Oregon, now face a coach known for defensive toughness and player development.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham waves at the crowd as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While some skeptics point to Whittingham's career-long stay at Utah, others believe his blue-collar approach is the perfect fit for the Big Ten. A Big 12 head coach stated that Whittingham’s only risk is the transition to a new environment after so long in Salt Lake City.

"All he does is win," the Big 12 coach said. "The only risk with him is he’s only been at Utah. So can it translate? He’s never coached five-stars."

Whittingham inherits a roster featuring talented quarterback Bryce Underwood and two consecutive strong recruiting classes. The national expectation is that he will reduce the penalties and turnovers that hampered the Moore era.

The Wolverines face a demanding schedule in 2026 that includes matchups against Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State. Success in Ann Arbor is often measured by the season-ending rivalry game against the Buckeyes.

Wolverines fans will get a preview of the Kyle Whittingham era when Michigan hosts its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18.