Greg McElroy compares national title contender to 2023 Michigan Wolverines
Following the release of a brand new AP Poll which slotted the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 coming off their big bash at home against Texas, ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy shared his biggest takeaways, which included a bizarre comparison for one national title contender.
The topic arrived at the Buckeyes, who weren't a controversial pick up top in the slightest. That's when McElroy explained that he loves Ryan Day's group but not because they remind of of last year's title-winners. Nah, they hearken back to a different Big Ten national champion...
"Well, they can win the national championship and very well could," McElroy touted of OSU. "But the reality is this team is a little different than it was last year, or in 2014 or 15."
Now, that's not a bad development, per se. McElroy just means that while Jeremiah Smith is an unbelievable talent, Ohio State might not have every position on the offense filled by a future pro.
"Some of the best seasons we've seen from Ohio State feature a remarkable array of weaponry on the offensive side," he explained. "This group's going to look a little bit more like the Michigan Wolverines from two years ago."
Uh oh. Don't mutter that wretched "M" word anywhere near the Buckeye State. However, when looking purely at the football tape, Greg McElroy sees a blueprint to follow from the bitter enemies a few miles north.
"While Ohio State fans are going to hate hearing that, they might be a team that really centers around their defense," McElroy continued. "They're a group that I think can stop just about anybody in college football based on what we saw in the week one performance. So, it's going to be a defensive team as compo compared to the offensive firepower that we've seen from champions of years past."
Last winter, Ohio State hit their stride in the College Football Playoff when Ryan Day finally just let that offense rip. They could hang 40 on anyone and do it on the ground or through the air, or even with their own QB's legs. They had optionality across a supremely talented unit on that side of the football.
This season? That depth of playmakers may not be there, but Ohio State is still a juggernaut on the lines of scrimmage, especially defensively. If they can beat the No. 1 team in the country 14-7, then they may just low-ball their way to a rough-and-tumble type of championship run, just like those Wolverines of 2023.
Rivalry jokes aside, there's no shame in being likened to a national championship winner. And guess what, OSU fans? He didn't even accuse Ryan Day of cheating, so it's only a partial analogy!