Greg McElroy reveals top 10 college football quarterbacks after Week 5

Alex Weber

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) / James Lang-Imagn Images
Ahead of an exciting Week 6 off the heels of a tremendous Week 5, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama QB himself, ranked what he believes to be the top 10 quarterbacks in all of college football so far this season.

Overall, NFL scouts might consider the class fairly underwhelming given the underperformance of many of college football's preseason darlings. The top of the NFL Draft boards look drastically different already, but that means some gems have emerged in strange, perhaps unpredictable places. Following five (and a little bit more) weeks of chaos, here are McElroy's top 10

Greg McElroy's Top 10 QBs

  1. Dante Moore | Oregon
  2. Fernando Mendoza | Indiana
  3. Demond Williams | Washington
  4. Jayden Maiava | USC
  5. John Mateer | Oklahoma
  6. Ty Simpson | Alabama
  7. CJ Carr | Notre Dame
  8. Diego Pavia | Vanderbilt
  9. Carson Beck | Miami
  10. Trinidad Chambliss | Ole Miss

By this point in the season, McElroy has certainly tossed out preseason expectations, because leading the way is the first-year Oregon starter Dante Moore, who just grabbed college football fans' temples and forced their heads to turn in his direction after he led a double-overtime win AT Penn State in a game James Franklin desperately needed to have. That's wildly impressive!

You can't build a good argument against McElroy's No. 2 choice of Indiana signal caller Fernando Mendoza at No. 2. The Hoosiers have battles like the Penn State-Oregon blockbuster still to come but through September and over the likes of Illinois and Iowa, he's captained a heck of a ship.

McElroy includes some west coast selections with the starters at USC and Washington, and includes several other notable names — like Carson Beck! — and starters at bigger programs, but also threw Trinidad Chambliss on the list, who may not even have a job.

He took over for initial Rebel starter Austin Simmons due to injury a few games back and has since thrown for 300+ in three consecutive wins over Arkansas, Tulane and LS while averaging north of 36 points per contest. How can you, as Lane Kiffin, yank him back out of the lineup if he continues to rumble through SEC defenses as he has.

