Greg McElroy says college football powerhouse faces must-win situation in Week 3
Notre Dame does not usually face must-win scenarios in early September. But after falling to Miami in Week 1, the Fighting Irish enter their home opener against Texas A&M with pressure mounting.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said on his Always College Football podcast that Saturday night in South Bend could define their season.
“Is this a must-win scenario for Notre Dame? Yeah, I know I don't usually like to go there in Week 2, but is this must win?” McElroy said. “Because an 0-2 start would kind of all but extinguish the Fighting Irish's chances for a first-round bye. It might even have them way behind the eight ball when taking into account a possible playoff run.”
Jeremiyah Love At The Center Of The Game Plan
McElroy stressed that Notre Dame’s path forward starts with star running back Jeremiyah Love. “Jeremiyah Love's one of the best backs in the country. He's one of the most explosive, one of the most versatile. He's a true home run threat every time he touches the ball. The problem is he didn't get it enough,” McElroy said.
He added that Love should have 20 carries, a workload the staff must emphasize.
Love’s limited usage in the loss to Miami underscored Notre Dame’s offensive imbalance. He had only 10 rushing attempts for 33 yards while redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr threw the ball more than expected. The plan to ease Carr into the offense with short, easy throws worked statistically, but it left the Irish vulnerable against a top-10 team.
Against the Aggies, McElroy and others believe Love should be the centerpiece of the offense, giving Notre Dame a chance to control tempo and expose a Texas A&M defense that has struggled against the run.
Defense, Home Field And A Bold Pick
On the other side of the ball, McElroy believes Notre Dame must abandon its recent reliance on zone coverage. “I think zone goes out the window in this game. I think you're going to see a Notre Dame defense that gets up into the face and plays a lot of man and challenges the accuracy of Marcel Reed,” McElroy said.
The Aggies’ quarterback has shown efficiency through two weeks, but Notre Dame’s secondary has the talent to disrupt his rhythm if deployed aggressively.
The Irish also have the advantage of playing at home, with nearly 80,000 expected at Notre Dame Stadium. A&M’s offense has been explosive, averaging 43 points per game, but the environment could help tilt momentum. McElroy ultimately predicted a win for Marcus Freeman’s team.
“I'll take Notre Dame. I think they're going to commit to running the football. I think they're going to play man coverage. They're going to play defense. And I think they're going to find some run lanes to allow Jeremiyah Love to get into the open field.”
For Notre Dame, this game is not just about recovering from an opening loss. It is about sustaining playoff hopes and proving they can respond when the pressure is highest. The Fighting Irish and Aggies kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.