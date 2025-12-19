$54 million college football HC predicted to be candidate for high-profile NFL job

The college football coaching carousel spins on, but now some of that speculation includes one of the most prestigious positions in the NFL which came open this year, and a rising star in the NCAA is now being connected to the vacancy.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is someone who should be considered in contention to become the next coach of the New York Giants franchise, according to college football analyst Josh Pate.

Freeman in play for the Giants?

“I just think Marcus Freeman is gonna be in play for the Giants job,” Pate said during an appearance with Bussin’ With The Boys.

“I think a lot of people in the college football administrative world know that/expect that. The agency world knows that/expects that. Not a done deal. I’m not going Schefter.

“If it’s even a remote possibility, and it certainly is, then that means the Notre Dame job may be open, as well. The coaching cycle is not close to done yet.”

NFL insiders seem to agree

The talk connecting Freeman to the Giants is not just random speculation at this point.

Freeman has also emerged as one of the most prominent names on the shortlist being assembled by the Giants franchise itself , according to The Athletic.

That is something to keep an eye on, as the NFL coaching bonanza is only just getting started, and Freeman is considered one of the best young coaching minds in circulation at any level.

LSU, Penn State, and Florida were all reportedly in communication with Freeman through his representatives when those schools were in the market for a coach, and the Giants could be next.

What Freeman has done at Notre Dame

Freeman has just completed his fourth season at the helm of the Fighting Irish program and boasts a 43-12 overall record, winning more than 78 percent of his games.

Freeman led Notre Dame to a No. 2 national ranking and an appearance in the national championship game against his alma mater a year ago.

His team went 10-2 this season and seemed poised for another berth in the College Football Playoff, before the committee reversed course on Selection Day and left the Irish out of the field, leading the school to decline playing in a bowl game.

What Notre Dame is giving Freeman

Freeman, who will turn 40 next month, signed a contract extension with Notre Dame last year that will lock him in with the school through the 2030 season, but if this carousel has proven anything, it’s that almost any contract can be gotten out of.

Notre Dame is a private school and is not obligated to publish its coaching salaries, but insiders contend his deal pays him $9 million per season and is worth a total of a reported $54 million.

But that raise is already somewhat out of date after Indiana recently inked Curt Cignetti to a new deal that will pay him $11.7 million per season.

The most recent reporting contends that Notre Dame and Freeman have not yet reworked his deal with the school, but that both sides are interested in coming to a new arrangement by the new year.

The faster they do that, the faster they can end talk of his leaving.

