Joel Klatt doesn't hold back on Michigan naming Bryce Underwood starting QB
Bryce Underwood’s moment has arrived. Earlier this week, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed that the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2025 class will be the Wolverines’ starter when they open the season against New Mexico. The announcement confirms months of speculation and makes Underwood the first true freshman to open the year as Michigan’s starting quarterback in the modern era.
Fox Sports host Joel Klatt wasted no time weighing in. On his show, Klatt called the decision both expected and necessary, pointing to Michigan’s struggles in the passing game last season and the program’s need for a transformative playmaker.
“Physically, he is gifted enough to play this level of football right away,” Klatt said. “So the question then becomes, how quickly is he going to develop in terms of the acumen of the sport?”
Klatt noted that Michigan fans should not expect all the answers in Week 1. The Wolverines are a five-touchdown favorite against New Mexico, but the first test will come in Norman when Michigan faces the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 2. That matchup could reveal whether Underwood is ready to elevate the offense or if patience will be required.
Michigan Banking On Freshman To Fix Passing Game
Last season’s 8-5 record was viewed as a disappointment in Ann Arbor, even with wins against rival Ohio State and Alabama to close out the 2024 season. Michigan finished near the bottom nationally in passing, throwing the ball better than only the service academies. Moore acknowledged that the offense never found balance after losing J.J. McCarthy to the NFL.
The solution was aggressive. Michigan flipped a commitment from Underwood from LSU in December, added Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator, and secured portal reinforcements in wide receiver Donaven McCulley and running back Justice Haynes. The defense returns enough talent to remain elite, meaning that even modest offensive improvement could help Michigan reclaim Big Ten contention.
Klatt underscored the importance of Underwood’s arm.
“We want to see some semblance of a more balanced offense,” he said. “That was the secret sauce with J.J. McCarthy.”
Michigan has veterans across the roster who know what it takes to win big games, but they also know the margin for error is small in a league with Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon stacked at the top.
What Underwood Means For Michigan’s Future
Michigan’s roster is a blend of experience and youth. Seniors like Rayshaun Benny and Rod Moore have national championship rings, while Underwood and his classmates represent the program’s future.
The Wolverines also face pressure from a tough schedule that includes road trips to Oklahoma, Nebraska and USC before the showdown with Ohio State in late November. Most projections place Michigan just outside the top tier of College Football Playoff contenders. However, if Underwood develops quickly, Michigan could punch above its weight class and re-enter the national championship conversation.
Klatt’s comments reflect both optimism and caution. Underwood is already being compared to McCarthy as a possible program-defining quarterback, but the learning curve for an 18-year-old is steep. Michigan’s ceiling this season rests on how quickly he adapts.
The Wolverines will ease into the Underwood era against New Mexico on Saturday, but the real judgment begins in Week 2 on the road against No. 18 Oklahoma. How he handles that stage could set the tone for Michigan’s season and beyond.