Jim Harbaugh issues statement on Sherrone Moore’s firing from Michigan



Michigan closes the 2025 regular season 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten) and is currently preparing for its Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas on December 31.

The program is also dealing with the abrupt firing of head coach Sherrone Moore on December 10 and his subsequent arrest on related criminal charges.

The university announced Moore was dismissed “for cause” after an internal investigation found “credible evidence” he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Hours after the firing, police detained Moore, and prosecutors filed charges that include home invasion and stalking; he was arraigned and released on bond with restraints set by the court as the criminal case moves through Washtenaw County.

Michigan officials say the matter prompted an expanded inquiry into program conduct.

Jim Harbaugh, who led Michigan from 2015 through the 2023 national championship and then accepted the Los Angeles Chargers job in January 2024, was asked about Moore’s firing during a Chargers press conference on Friday, December 12.

“[I] heard that, Chad Jessup told me, one of our equipment guys, when we were coming off the field on Thursday,” Harbaugh added. “So, still processing that. Like a lot of people, I’m sure.”

Moore was hired by Harbaugh in 2018 as tight ends coach, then moved to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021, and was a key part of the staff that produced the 2023 national championship.

After Harbaugh left for the NFL, Moore was promoted to head coach (named Jan. 26, 2024) and compiled a two-season head coaching record of 18–8 overall across 2024-25.

Moore’s tenure featured a major recruiting victory in landing top QB prospect Bryce Underwood and signature wins, most notably a 2024 upset of No. 2 Ohio State.

But his time at Michigan was largely shadowed by a sign-stealing investigation and NCAA scrutiny, and it ended with his recent dismissal and arrest

Michigan named associate head coach Biff Poggi interim head coach for the program’s upcoming bowl game and to steady the team while the athletic department conducts a broader review and begins a national search for a permanent replacement.

