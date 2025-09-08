Joel Klatt names college football powerhouse he’s ‘concerned’ about after Week 2
The Clemson Tigers entered 2025 with national championship ambitions, but two weeks into the season, those hopes already feel tenuous. After a Week 1 home loss to LSU, Clemson barely survived against Troy, needing a second-half rally to win 27-16.
On Monday’s episode of “The Joel Klatt Show,” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said the Tigers’ struggles have reshaped his view of their season.
Once his pick to win it all, Klatt admitted Clemson is no longer even in his top 10 after watching another uneven performance. He explained that he is concerned about Clemson because the offense “did not look right” and has shown “too many peaks and valleys.”
Clemson’s Offensive Inconsistency Raising Red Flags
Klatt pointed out that Clemson trailed Troy 16-0 in the second quarter and looked flat throughout the first half. He argued that the lack of sustained offensive rhythm was a major issue, saying Cade Klubnik “has got to get this together” because the Tigers have not displayed the quality play expected from a national contender.
He compared Clemson’s slow opening weeks to Oregon last season, which eventually found its rhythm and surged to a conference title. The difference, Klatt emphasized, is that Oregon stabilized quickly, while Clemson has yet to show any clear direction under its quarterback.
“Clemson can’t be undefeated,” Klatt said, stressing that Georgia and Penn State also showed sloppiness in Week 2, “but they were down 16-0 and the offense did not look right.”
Klatt also reflected on his preseason analysis, when he defended Clemson after the LSU loss because of LSU’s overall talent. He said, “I told you I was not concerned about them after their loss to LSU because I thought LSU was really, really good.” But now, after watching LSU struggle to beat Louisiana Tech, he concluded that Clemson’s problems run deeper than just who they’ve played.
Analysts Call For Tigers To Rediscover Identity
Clemson’s identity question has become a national talking point. On Sunday, former Georgia All-American David Pollack called the Tigers’ first-half showing against Troy “embarrassing” and said the program needs to “find their identity again.”
Pollack pointed to the absence of wide receiver Antonio Williams, who scored 11 touchdowns last season but has yet to play this year. Without him, Clemson lacks a reliable go-to option. Klubnik threw two touchdowns in the win but also tossed a pick-six that highlighted the Tigers’ uneven play.
Sophomore receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. and running back Adam Randall sparked the comeback, but the overall offensive output — just 316 yards against a Sun Belt defense — underscored the gap between Clemson’s reputation and its current production. Troy entered Memorial Stadium as a 30.5-point underdog and led at halftime, forcing Clemson into its sixth-largest comeback in program history.
Fans booed during the first half, a rare scene in Death Valley that reflected growing unease. Head coach Dabo Swinney praised his players for showing resolve, but Pollack and Klatt both made clear that grit alone will not restore Clemson’s national relevance. Until the Tigers establish consistency on offense, their championship window will remain in doubt.
Clemson will look to stabilize in its ACC opener at Georgia Tech on Saturday at noon ET. The Tigers’ talent is undeniable, but patience in the fan base is wearing thin after another shaky start.