Joel Klatt predicts major college football upset in Week 3
Joel Klatt is eyeing a major shakeup in the SEC. The Fox Sports analyst joined The Next Round podcast and revealed that he favors Tennessee to take down Georgia in Knoxville this Saturday.
The prediction comes as Tennessee enters Week 3 with momentum, led by quarterback Joey Aguilar’s hot start and an offense that has scored 117 points in two games. Georgia, meanwhile, is unbeaten but uninspiring, following a 28-6 win over FCS opponent Austin Peay that raised questions about offensive consistency.
Klatt emphasized he has no animosity toward the Volunteers despite his past critiques of Josh Heupel’s system. Instead, he sees a potent offense that can threaten the Bulldogs in one of the loudest venues in college football. Georgia opened as seven-point favorites, but the line has shifted dramatically down to 3.5 points.
Joey Aguilar’s Rise Sparks Tennessee Optimism
Klatt’s belief in Tennessee’s chances is rooted in Aguilar’s emergence. The junior transfer threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns in front of 101,915 fans last weekend, marking Neyland Stadium’s 21st consecutive sellout. Through two weeks, Aguilar has five touchdowns, zero interceptions, and has quickly become a fan favorite with the Vols’ shop already selling his shirseys.
Aguilar’s journey is tied closely to former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava left for UCLA after a public dispute over his four-year, $8 million contract, leaving a void Aguilar has filled with efficiency and aggression.
While Aguilar thrives in a quarterback-friendly scheme, Iamaleava has struggled mightily in Los Angeles. UCLA is 0-2, and Iamaleava has been pressured more than any Power 4 quarterback.
The contrast between Aguilar’s ascension and Iamaleava’s struggles has fueled Tennessee fans. They’ve celebrated early Vols wins while delighting in UCLA’s missteps, framing Aguilar’s rise as validation of Heupel’s system. Facing Georgia offers Aguilar the chance to prove his production can hold up against a championship-level defense.
Georgia Concerns Add Intrigue To SEC Clash
Georgia enters the matchup with a perfect record, but the Bulldogs’ 28-point output against Austin Peay was far from convincing. The offensive line has been inconsistent, turnovers have been an issue, and the passing game has lacked explosiveness. Receiver Colbie Young and running back Chauncey Bowens have been bright spots, but the Bulldogs’ offensive rhythm has yet to click.
Coach Kirby Smart acknowledged the challenges of traveling to Neyland Stadium, calling it one of the toughest places to play in the SEC. Georgia has started 2-0 in all 10 of Smart’s seasons, but Tennessee presents a different test with its tempo, vertical passing game, and physical run style. The Volunteers will be shorthanded in the secondary with Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III sidelined, forcing younger players into critical roles against Georgia’s attack.
Klatt’s confidence in Tennessee is significant because he frames the Volunteers as more than a spoiler. He views them as a program capable of shaking up the national picture. For Georgia, the trip to Knoxville will be its first SEC road test of the season and a chance to quiet doubts that emerged after a sluggish opener.
The stage is set for a defining night in Knoxville, with College GameDay on campus and a prime-time spotlight awaiting. For Klatt, Tennessee has the right mix of momentum, motivation, and quarterback play to deliver the season’s first seismic upset.