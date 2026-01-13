No. 1 OT in transfer portal could get 'blank check' from two major college football programs

With the NCAA transfer portal winding down as it is set to close on Jan. 16, Monday delivered a jaw-dropping entry.

In a post that he shared on Instagram, former five-star recruit and starting left tackle, Jordan Seaton, revealed that he was entering his name into the transfer portal.

"To my brothers who will be on that field next season, keep grinding, keep believing, and keep rolling," Seaton wrote. "And to the fans of Colorado, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me every step of the way. This chapter may be closing, but the impact of this experience and the people who helped shape it will stay with me for life."

Seaton started all 22 games he played in Boulder, and was the third-highest ranked recruit in program history.

As Colorado fans are still feeling the shock of the sudden departure, On3's Pete Nakos revealed that two teams have already emerged as the front-runners for Seaton.

"Sources have pointed to Oregon and Texas specifically as schools to watch, but the list is expected to be lengthy" Nakos wrote. "Other programs of note include LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Texas Tech."

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If fans weren't aware of how good Seaton was at Colorado, he has instantly become the No. 1 offensive tackle in both the On3 and 247Sports rankings. In addition to him topping the rankings, Nakos also revealed that someone within college football told him that Seaton is viewed as so valuable that he should receive a "blank check."

Seaton posted an 83.9 pass blocking grade according to PFF, but does have room for improvement in the run blocking aspect of his game, as he posted just a 52.0 grade.

As a recruit in the class 2024, Seaton was ranked as the No. 18 player in the country, No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 5 player in the state of Florida. He announced his commitment to Colorado on FS1's "Undisputed," which at the time featured Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson.

He chose the Buffs over programs such as Ohio State, Maryland, Tennessee, and Oregon, giving Deion Sanders one of the biggest recruiting wins of his coaching tenure.

While this move may have come as a surprise to Colorado fans, the Buffs did bring in three offensive tackles in the transfer portal over the past few days, which in hindsight clearly indicates that they knew this move was a possibility.