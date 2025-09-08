Josh Pate says SEC quarterback wrote first chapter of Heisman campaign in Week 2
Josh Pate used Sunday night’s episode of his College Football Show to spotlight Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. The host said the Sooners’ win over Michigan doubled as the opening scene of a national awards push.
Pate’s tone was blunt and bullish as he revisited the performance in Norman. He said he already picked Mateer to win the Heisman, then watched a national audience finally see the same ceiling.
“It felt like chapter one of what’s going to end up being a pretty impressive story this year,” Pate said. “I picked the guy to win the Heisman. No one needed to sell me on him. I felt like he needed to sell himself to America.”
Why John Mateer Looks Like A September Heisman
Pate’s case for Mateer starts with high-leverage playmaking. He pointed to escapability, off-platform throws, and a run threat that stressed Michigan on a night when scripted offense was hard to come by.
He said most quarterbacks cannot make those throws or extend plays like that, and he underscored how the third-quarter surge answered every momentum swing. Pate also addressed durability fears tied to volume carries, quoting a familiar refrain before pushing back.
“Tell me if you’ve heard this quote today. He ran the ball too much, man,” Pate said, citing 19 carries for 74 yards. “Well, I can’t guarantee you’re wrong. I don’t think you can guarantee he’s going to carry it 19 times a game or even half that much.
"I doubt John Mateer hits 12 or 13 carries this Saturday against Temple. But here’s the follow-up question. How else would you like your players to play in big games. That’s part of his package as a quarterback. That’s part of who he is.”
Mechanically, Pate dismissed the low release as a fatal issue. He said it is not a throwing-motion problem, while noting the possibility of batted passes in certain matchups.
“It’s the first time I’ve seen him throw in person,” Pate said. “He’s got no throwing motion problem. That release being where it is, you got to be careful, because I could easily see a game where batted balls become a random big issue for them on a Saturday. That concerns me a little bit. But there’s far more that encourages me than concerns me.”
What Oklahoma’s Win Reveals And Where Risks Remain
Pate’s endorsement of Mateer flowed into a wider read on Oklahoma. He reminded viewers that last season’s struggles masked a roster that was not “terminally flawed,” and he credited the offensive line and the coordinator-quarterback pairing for stabilizing the plan.
He said the 24–13 result felt controlled wire to wire, and that it “could have been a whole lot worse” for Michigan. He praised the atmosphere as a showcase moment for the program and for Mateer’s national profile.
Yet he cautioned against overreaction, listing issues that will matter in SEC play. He cited a modest traditional run game, reliance on quarterback run, special-teams errors, and mental mistakes that better opponents could exploit.
Pate framed the night as validation of direction, not destination. He said America finally saw what he has been forecasting since spring, and that Mateer’s dual-threat profile reads like a Heisman blueprint in September.
Oklahoma visits Temple, then returns to face Auburn, a stretch Pate framed as a test of maturity. The Heisman talk grows if Mateer’s efficiency and decision-making travel, and if the win column does not blink.