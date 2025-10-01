College Football HQ

Lane Kiffin hilariously endorses Paul Finebaum’s potential US Senate campaign

'Pardon My Take' podcast hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter confront Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin with the crazy news of Paul Finebaum's US Senate aspirations

Alex Weber

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum (not pictured)
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum (not pictured) / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
As part of an interview with the friendly Pardon My Take podcast hosts, Big Cat and PFT Commenter of Barstool Sports, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was confronted with the fact that another great buddy of his, Paul Finebaum, has said he is considering a run for the United States Senate.

As with seemingly every SEC coach, Finebaum has catapulted his fair share of sharp critiques toward Kiffin over his growing number of seasons at helm in Oxford. The two are playfully combative on social media and in the few instances they converse man to man, so of course Kiffin had a line to crack at Finebaum over his apparent congressional aspirations.

"What do you think about Paul Finebaum running for Senate?" PFT Commenter had asked Kiffin, to which he answered: "Hmm. So that means I don't have to deal with him anymore?"

"Or Maybe deal with him a lot more," PFT Commenter added. "But not, like, on the interviews where you're interviewing with him and he just freezes and doesn't say anything back" Kiffin quipped back. "That wouldn't happen anymore?"

The Ole Miss coach sees no issue with Paul Finebaum's latest career musing: "I think Paul would be great for that."

"You're endorsing him so that's perfect," Big Cat added.

The conversation moved on from there, but Lane Kiffin certainly doesn't appear to be upset that his prolonged awkward conversations with Paul Finebaum at SEC Media Days could be in jeopardy.

For those who aren't versed in the Finebaum orbit, he's the longtime SEC Network host of a four-hour afternoon show every weekday, plus serves as one of the senior SEC and college football analysts at ESPN. In an interview with Clay Travis of Outkick recently, he pondered a run for Senate.

"The 70-year-old Finebaum said during a recent interview with Outkick that he'd run as a Republican to fill the seat vacated by former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, who has said he'll run for Alabama governor in the 2026 elections," ESPN wrote about the conversation. "Tuberville's current Senate term ends in 2027."

So, Paul Finebaum could ditch college football Saturdays to chase a Senatorial seat to kick off his eighth decade of life on Earth. Make what you will of that wild storyline.

