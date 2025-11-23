Lane Kiffin predicted to be next head coach at historic college football program
As college football coaching rumors run rampant, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin remains at the center of a dramatic love triangle between LSU, Florida and the Rebels. A decision could come as early as next weekend regarding Kiffin's future, which has everybody speculating where the most coveted coach in the country will land for the 2026 season.
Following a business-like day of college football with few games of huge consequence in terms of the College Football Playoff field, longtime CFB analyst and NFL Draft expert Todd McShay addressed Kiffin and the largest story, on or off the field, in college sports right now. He says what was once a prediction for Kiffin to remain in Oxford may have changed this week — and could even change again.
"On Monday, I thought he was going back to Ole Miss," McShay said of Lane Kiffin during a stream on his personal YouTube channel. "I no longer think that’s the case. I think he will be the next head coach at LSU."
The Tigers have shifted into the driver's seat in terms of most likely landing spot if Kiffin does leave Ole Miss, as Florida now appears to be fading in the race, per sources around the sport. McShay plants his Kiffin flag on the purple and gold but admits that he doesn't believe the dust is settled on any decision.
Todd McShay psycho-analyzes Lane Kiffin
"I do want to say this, though, and I want you to just hear me when I say this: I don’t think he’s made a decision," McShay emphasized. "No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I want you to really hear that. I don’t think Lane has actually made a final decision," he told his co-host.
"Unfortunately, it’s public and unfortunately, it’s Lane, and he kind of can’t help himself with some things," McShay lamented. Though, he believes Kiffin is more family-oriented now, which may help drive his thought process. "I think I know family matters more to him now than it ever has in his life — his wellness and the things he’s done to get to where he is."
Todd McShay wasn't covering for Lane Kiffin, but he did try to note that the Ole Miss coach may get an unfair shake in the spotlight over a public sweepstakes for his talents, because he believes the Rebels coach is very player-first: "I think with Lane what we’re seeing is, he wants desperately for this time to be about the players."
Whatever occurs with Lane Kiffin long-term, most college football fans are rooting to see this Ole Miss team play out their year without the absurd distraction of a coaching departure just before the postseason.