Major college football program is running out of patience with James Franklin
Former Penn State head coach James Franklin is a hot name on the college football coaching market. All of a sudden, multiple teams are interested in the longtime Nittany Lion leader. However, he may want to make a decision sooner rather than later if he wants to end up with a solid new gig.
Reports surfaced on Saturday from ESPN's Pete Thamel and On3's Pete Nakos suggesting that Virginia Tech has made James Franklin a priority in their coaching search, with Thamel noting that the two sides are now engaged in talks. Except, VT isn't the only high-profile program with Franklin on their radar, as schools like Arkansas and Auburn also have reported interest, per Nakos.
Specific to Virginia Tech, though, Nakos believes the Hokies aren't wanting to drag their feet much longer with James Franklin. "The Hokies have wanted to make a hire by the end of the regular season, and they need a final decision from Franklin soon," he wrote. Otherwise, Virginia Tech could move on.
"Virginia Tech has worked to remain patient, but sources have said the Hokies are running short on runway to wait on Franklin," Nakos added. That lines up with what Thamel said on GameDay Saturday morning — that a resolution, one way or the other, on a potential marriage between Franklin and VT would come by next week.
If James Franklin is unready to commit to the Hokies yet, perhaps they'll pull out of the race for his services and instead pursue their backup options. According to Nakos, the two names currently in top contention for the Virginia Tech job, behind Franklin, are Jon Sumrall at Tulane, and Bob Chesney at James Madison.
Of course, pertaining to Franklin, he's been mentioned most heavily at Virginia Tech. But as Nakos points out in his story, "Franklin has been in the mix with the Auburn and Arkansas coaches searches," as well. Now, the rumors of his hire at Arkansas or Auburn aren't nearly as strong as they have been at Tech, where Nakos believes he is the "clear No. 1 target" for multiple weeks now.
Just guessing into the wind... a James Franklin resolution feels likely either way next week, whether that's him going to Virginia Tech or perhaps Auburn or Arkansas. Because Tech is closing in, and if he desperately wants a job, he's likely to become a Hokie. But the pressure by Tech to commit now could force Auburn or Arkansas to make a big move on him this week.
Buckle in, folks, the James Franklin sweepstakes is building toward a crescendo.