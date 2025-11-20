Marcus Freeman emerges as name to watch in NFL head coaching searches
The jump from college head coach to NFL head coach is rare — and it's even more rare for such a move to work out successfully. However, as NFL leaders trend younger and younger, while the college game is becoming more professionalized than ever before, perhaps a pro franchise could take a swing on an up-and-coming name in the schoolyard ranks.
After all, Jim Harbaugh knows how to play on both sides of the fence, and he's now back in the NFL after a long collegiate break at Michigan, and his Chargers certainly have looked improved compared to their state under previous regimes. Now, the question is, could Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman make that same leap? He received attention as a potential NFL coach last offseason and figures to have his name under consideration again this winter.
NFL reporter Tom Pelissero believes Freeman is a name to keep an eye on for NFL fans in yet another spin of the coaching carousel. The Bears notably considered Freeman a year ago before settling on Lions assistant Ben Johnson, but as more jobs open this season, Freeman's name is sure to pop up. As part of an article outlining the rising young coaching candidates in the NFL, Pelissero made sure to mention Marcus Freeman.
"NFL teams — including the Bears last year — have inquired about Freeman in recent years amidst his meteoric rise in coaching, from his first GA job at his alma mater (Ohio State) in 2010 to his appointment as head coach of one of college football's most iconic programs (Notre Dame) 11 years later," Pelissero wrote. "Since taking over in the aftermath of Brian Kelly's midnight exit for LSU, Freeman has led the Fighting Irish to a 41-12 record and current No. 9 national ranking."
Freeman turns just 40 years old this coming January, and after last January, he's already got a national title runner-up finish to show for his fairly brief head coaching career. Just a few seasons ago, Freeman was the defensive coordinator for a Cincinnati Bearcats team that would make the Collefe Football Playoff a year after he left — and featured a superstar youngster in cornerback Sauce Gardner.
There's a reason Freeman has flown up the coaching ladder so quickly. Pelissero believes if Freeman does consider professional options, it'll be hard for any team that zeroes in on him to then say no: "He's an engaging presence who will win the interview — if and when he's willing to take one," Pelissero added.