$54 million college football coach remains candidate for new job despite statement

When the topic is the future plans of head coaches, fans have long learned to trust none of what they hear. It wasn't that many years ago that Miami Dolphins coach Nick Saban stood at a podium and clearly stated that he would not be the head coach at Alabama. Of course, a few weeks later, Nick Saban was the head coach at Alabama.

Saban was far from unique. Jim Harbaugh called the annual rumors his departure for the NFL "total crap" and then departed Michigan for the NFL. In general fans don't seem to pay much credence to coaching declarations.

The pattern seems to be holding as Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has clearly denied any interest in moving on from his job in South Bend. In fact, he signed a $54 million offseason contract extension. But Yahoo Sports reports that NFL teams have ignored Freeman's statement. "Interested teams still believe there's a chance Freeman makes a move to the NFL," Yahoo shared in an X post.

NFL teams have "ignored" Marcus Freeman's post about returning to Notre Dame next season, per @RapSheet.



Interested teams still believe there's a chance Freeman makes a move to the NFL and would not put him through the interview process. pic.twitter.com/QcnJJDUyUv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 11, 2026

NFL teams still seeing a chance

The 40-year old Freeman has never coached in the NFL, but has gone 43-12 at Notre Dame. He led the Irish to the national championship game a season ago, only to see Notre Dame be the first team out of the College Football Playoff bracket in 2025. A former linebacker, Freeman was a defensive assistant until he took over the head coaching job at Notre Dame in December 2021 after the departure of Brian Kelly. Freeman had served as defensive coordinator under Kelly in 2021.

Freeman was discussed extensively within media reports as a candidate for the New York Giants job earlier this offseason. Prediction market Kalshi has him at just a 2% chance at that job, with John Harbaugh the current favorite to earn the position. The other current NFL openings are Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Miami, and Tennessee.

Other college-to-NFL coaches

Many of the most recent college to NFL hires have struggled. Matt Rhule went from Temple to the Carolina Panthers and ultimately returned to college football with Nebraska. Urban Meyer had an illustrious college career with Ohio State and Florida, but then floundered with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kliff Kingsbury managed to parlay a losing college record into an NFL job, where he also amassed a losing record.

Even the legendary Saban struggled in the NFL between successful stints at LSU and Alabama. Jim Harbaugh is one of few coaches to see extensive success at both levels, having coached in the CFP championship game, which he won, and the Super Bowl, which he lost.

Freeman has denied any interest in joining the club, but NFL teams are apparently still hopeful. Will he be on the sideline at Notre Dame or in the NFL in 2026?