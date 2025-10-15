Mel Kiper ranks top 10 wide receivers for 2026 NFL Draft after CFB Week 7
ESPN's resident NFL Draft expert, Mel Kiper, has been in the lab cooking up new 2026 takes while cackling like a mad scientist. In between Week 7 and Week 8 of the college football season, he dropped his latest big board, updating his ranking of the top-10 wideouts in the process.
Of course, Kiper's rankings are formed through the lens of the draft, meaning... he's only addressing draft-eligible players (sorry to the Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams fans) while analyzing not just their abilities at the college level, but how their skill set and bodies translate to the next level. So, below, take a look at Kiper's top 10 wide receivers for the upcoming '26 NFL Draft.
Mel Kiper's top-10 WRs
- Makai Lemon | USC
- Jordyn Tyson | Arizona St.
- Carnell Tate | Ohio St.
- Zachariah Branch | Georgia
- Ja'Kobi Lane | USC
- Chris Brazzell | Tennessee
- Germie Bernard | Alabama
- Chris Bell | Louisville
- Nyck Harbor | South Carolina
- Denzel Boston | Washington
Just missed the cut: KC Concepcion (Texas A&M), Eric Singleton (Auburn), Antonio Williams (Clemson)
Man... nothing against this crop of exceptionally talented wideouts, but the superstar power is among the youth at this position group. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Alabama's Ryan Williams, and even Auburn's Cam Coleman are all comfortably a handful of the top-10 wide receivers in the nation... and none of them are eligible to be drafted next spring. That means another whole season of some dynamic pass-catching playmakers in college football.
Why Makai Lemon at No. 1?
USC certainly dominated the list of draft-eligible receivers from Kiper with two of their stars placing in the top five, while it was Makai Lemon who took the top spot for now.
"This kid is a warrior who plays with passion," Kiper wrote in support of Lemon. "I'd want Lemon on my roster. He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. He is one of my favorite players in the class and he currently ranks second in the nation in receiving yards."
Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and the entire Trojan offense has hummed early on in the season and could produce a trio the WR tandem decide to declare, because QB Jordan Maiava placed in Kiper's top-10 position rankings at quarterback as well.