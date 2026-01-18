Donald Trump's executive order may disrupt College Football Playoff expansion talks

The College Football Playoff began in 2014 with the top four teams in the country squaring off for the national championship. That format continued until 2024, when the field expanded to 12 programs and four rounds, lengthening the season and allowing a team to play as many as 17 games.

Just two years later, the CFP could balloon to 16 teams as soon as next season, according to ESPN.

That would require a shift in scheduling as the playoffs have kicked off on the weekend before Christmas over the last two seasons. Moving the first round back to the second weekend of December makes sense on paper.

That said, it could conflict with the annual Army-Navy game, a prestigious rivalry that has been ongoing since 1890. That's something President Donald Trump is looking to prevent.

Donald Trump Signing Executive Order To Give Army-Navy Game Exclusive Window

On Saturday night, Trump announced his plans to sign an Executive Order creating an exclusive four-hour broadcast window for "America's Game."

"The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor! This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games and Big TV Money," Trump wrote. "NOT ANYMORE!"

"Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy!" Trump continued. "I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4-hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!

"On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield, they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us," Trump added. "Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!! President Donald J. Trump."

Traditionally, the series has kicked off around 3:00 p.m. ET, meaning there may be room for a College Football Playoff game once the festivities wrap up. It would be hard to schedule one of the matchups for Friday, as conference championships are played the preceding weekend.

The official decision on further CFP expansion is expected by January 23.

In 2025, Navy defeated Army for the second straight year, prevailing 17-16 and extending its series lead to 64-55-7. The Midshipmen trailed 16-3 in the third quarter but scored the go-ahead touchdown with 6:37 remaining in the game and forced the Black Knights to punt before running out the clock.

Army and Navy are scheduled to meet next season on Saturday, December 12. The two teams will face off at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

