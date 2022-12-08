College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model

The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season.

What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Devised by ESPN analysts, its rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football bowl game predictions

Bowl Game Picks for Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. UAB pick. The Blazers come into the bowl as comfortable 10 point favorites and with the 76.7 percent chance to win the game outright. College Football HQ pick: UAB 27, Miami 17

Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy (-1) pick. Two up-and-coming conference champions meet head-to-head, pitting the Roadrunners' superb attack against Troy's top 10 defense. The computer favors UTSA by a 56.3 percent margin. College Football HQ pick: Troy 27, UTSA 26

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Louisville (-1.5) vs. Cincinnati pick. A close projection for the index, which favors Louisville by a 55.5 percent margin, compared to Cincinnati at 44.5 percent. College Football HQ pick: Louisville 23, Cincinnati 20

New Mexico Bowl: SMU (-1.5) vs. BYU pick. A pair of 7-5 teams square off with SMU getting the 52.5 percent advantage, while BYU checks with with a 47.5 percent shot to win. College Football HQ pick: SMU 36, BYU 32

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Fresno State (-1) vs. Washington State pick. The index favors Wazzu with 57.2 percent likelihood to win in what should be a fun shootout with the Bulldogs, who have the 42.8 percent chance to win. College Football HQ pick: Fresno State 27, Washington State 24

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss (-7) vs. Rice pick. 6-6 Southern Miss has the 66.4 percent edge against 5-7 Rice, but both teams struggle moving the ball, averaging around 25 points per game. College Football HQ pick: Southern Miss 29, Rice 19

Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State (-10.5) vs. Florida pick. The index is siding with the Beavers by a 56.9 percent margin against a Gators team that lost to Vandy and FSU to close out, but 6-6 Florida has a 43.1 percent shot. College Football HQ pick: Oregon State 33, Florida 17

Frisco Bowl: Boise State (-10) vs. North Texas pick. The Broncos have a 61.5 percent chance to beat North Texas, which has the 38.5 percent in a matchup of conference champion runners-up. College Football HQ pick: Boise State 34, North Texas 21

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall (-10) vs. UConn pick. It's been a great turnaround for the Huskies this year, but the index is going with Marshall by a 79.8 percent margin, compared to UConn's 20.2 percent edge. College Football HQ pick: Marshall 27, UConn 16

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 20

Potato Bowl: San Jose State (-3.5) vs. Eastern Washington pick. The index projects San Jose State will defeat ESU with 66.5 percent likelihood despite the Eagles owing key statistical advantages, especially running the ball. College Football HQ pick: San Jose State 30, Eastern Washington 24

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo (-4.5) vs. Liberty pick. The narrowest of margins for Toledo, which has the 50.1 percent chance to beat the Flames, who in turn have a 49.9 percent shot to taken down the MAC champion Rockets. College Football HQ pick: Toledo 27, Liberty 23

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama (-8) vs. Western Kentucky pick. Breaking with the oddsmakers, the index favors WKU to win with 58.7 percent likelihood, compared to the Jags' 41.3 percent chance. College Football HQ pick: South Alabama 31, Western Kentucky 22

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor (-6.5) vs. Air Force pick. Baylor ended the season on a 3-game losing skid, but has the 69.1 percent edge to take down the Falcons, who play behind college football's premier rushing attack. College Football HQ pick: Baylor 29, Air Force 17

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Houston (-6.5) pick. The index favors Houston and its superior offense in this game by a 64.6 percent margin, while Louisiana has the 35.4 percent chance at the upset. College Football HQ pick: Houston 33, Louisiana 26

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest (-1) vs. Missouri pick. Oddsmakers and the index both project a close game, with the Demon Deacons favored by each, the FPI with a 59.4 percent margin to win. College Football HQ pick: Wake Forest 32, Missouri 23

Bowl Game picks for Christmas Eve

Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State (-7) pick. A pair of 7-5 teams meet up in Hawaii, with the Aztecs getting the 53.1 percent odds to win, according to the index. College Football HQ pick: SDSU 28, MTSU 20

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-2.5) pick. BGSU lost 2 of its last 3, but has the slim 51.9 percent edge over the Aggies in the bowl game. College Football HQ pick: Bowling Green 26, New Mexico State 23

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (-3.5) vs. Buffalo pick. Georgia Southern has the 57.2 percent edge over the Bulls, according to the index. College Football HQ pick: Georgia Southern 35, Buffalo 31

First Responder Bowl: Memphis (-7.5) vs. Utah State pick. Memphis is the big favorite here as the index forecasts it has the 80.5 percent chance to win the game outright. College Football HQ pick: Memphis 34, Utah State 26

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina (-9.5) vs. Coastal Carolina pick. The Pirates have just about every statistical edge in this game, plus the 64.5 percent chance to win the game, according to FPI. College Football HQ pick: East Carolina 34, Coastal Carolina 27

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin (-3) vs. Oklahoma State pick. The slight edge for the Badgers, who have the 53.5 percent chance to defeat the Cowboys, who come in with the 46.5 percent edge. College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State 27, Wisconsin 20

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke (-1) vs. UCF pick. The index differs from the bookmakers, picking AAC title game runner-up UCF to win with 57.1 percent likelihood over the Blue Devils, who finished third in their division. College Football HQ pick: UCF 31, Duke 28

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas (-3) vs. Kansas pick. The Razorbacks just lost their defensive coordinator, but are favored to beat KU with a 58.2 percent chance, compared with the Jayhawks' 41.8 percent edge. College Football HQ pick: Arkansas 35, Kansas 26

Holiday Bowl: Oregon (-13) vs. North Carolina pick. Quite the spread for the Ducks, who should find some open field against the Tar Heel secondary. The index gives Oregon the 69.7 percent chance to win outright. College Football HQ pick: Oregon 37, North Carolina 29

Texas Bowl: Ole Miss (-3.5) vs. Texas Tech pick. The Rebels lost their last three and the Red Raiders won their last three, but the index favors Ole Miss with 61.7 percent likelihood to defeat Texas Tech. College Football HQ pick: Ole Miss 33, Texas Tech 30

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota (-7.5) vs. Syracuse pick. The index favors the Gophers with a 62.0 percent chance to defeat the Orange. College Football HQ pick: Minnesota 24, Syracuse 17

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State (-7.5) vs. Oklahoma pick. The computers forecast the Seminoles and their strong run game will defeat the Sooners with a 64.7 percent chance. College Football HQ pick: Florida State 37, Oklahoma 27

Alamo Bowl: Texas (-6) vs. Washington pick. The index has been very high on the Longhorns all season, and favor them with a 75.5 percent chance to defeat the Huskies, despite their superb offensive output this season. College Football HQ pick: Washington 36, Texas 29

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland (-1) vs. NC State pick. FPI favors Maryland to win the game with 53.4 percent likelihood over the Wolfpack, which just lost quarterback Devin Leary to the transfer portal. College Football HQ pick: Maryland 24, NC State 20

Sun Bowl: UCLA (-6.5) vs. Pittsburgh pick. Pitt ended the season on a four-game win streak, but the Bruins pose a greater offensive threat, with a 54.6 percent chance to win the game. College Football HQ pick: UCLA 34, Pittsburgh 24

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame (-3) vs. South Carolina pick. Drew Pyne and Michael Mayer are out of the picture, but the Fighting Irish have the comfortable 67.0 percent chance to win over the SEC challenger. College Football HQ pick: Notre Dame 27, South Carolina 23

Arizona Bowl: Ohio (-1) vs. Wyoming pick. The MAC runner-up Bobcats come in with the 54.3 percent chance of victory over the 7-5 Cowboys. College Football HQ pick: Ohio 23, Wyoming 20

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa (-1) vs. Kentucky pick. Will Levis is heading to the NFL Draft and running back Chris Rodriguez is sitting out, but the Wildcats still have the 50.5 percent edge over the Hawkeyes and their famously anemic offense. This game's total opened at 33 points and has been heading down ever since. College Football HQ pick: Kentucky 20, Iowa 16

Bowl Game picks for Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois (-2) vs. Mississippi State pick. The index departs from the books by favoring the SEC side in this matchup with 54.4 percent likelihood against a stout Illinois scoring defense and rushing attack. College Football HQ pick: Illinois 27, Mississippi State 26

Citrus Bowl: LSU (-10.5) vs. Purdue pick. Two conference championship game runners-up in this one, with the SEC contender getting a strong 68.7 percent chance to win from the computers, compared to Purdue at 31.3 percent. College Football HQ pick: LSU 34, Purdue 23

