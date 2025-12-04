David Pollack picks BYU-Texas Tech winner in Big 12 title game

The road to the College Football Playoff for the Big 12 runs through Arlington, Texas. The No. 11 BYU Cougars and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders face off Saturday with a conference title and an automatic postseason berth in the balance. This matchup serves as a sequel to their November 8 meeting, where the Red Raiders dominated in a 29-7 victory at home.

While both teams boast identical 11-1 records, the previous result has created a perception of a significant gap between the two programs entering this neutral-site clash at AT&T Stadium.

Both programs solidified their leadership situations earlier this week by signing their respective head coaches to long-term extensions. BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire have guided their teams to the cusp of a championship.

McGuire believes both squads deserve playoff inclusion regardless of the outcome, but the Cougars likely need a victory to secure their spot in the 12-team field. The Red Raiders are playing for a potential first-round bye and enter the contest with the top-ranked rushing defense in the country.

The statistical profiles suggest a battle between the explosive Texas Tech offense and a BYU defense looking to create turnovers. The Red Raiders rank third nationally in scoring offense, while the Cougars rank in the top 10 in red zone defense.

Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier leads the BYU offense into a daunting challenge against a unit that held them to a season-low 255 yards last month. Conversely, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton returns to the lineup looking to replicate his efficient performance from the regular season victory.

David Pollack Predicts Big 12 Title Winner

College football analyst David Pollack offered a definitive view on how the rematch will unfold during a Wednesday episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast. Pollack predicted that the Red Raiders would secure the conference crown and hinted the final score might not be particularly tight. His assessment leaned heavily on the physical advantages he sees Texas Tech holding at the line of scrimmage against the BYU front.

"I have got BYU being more successful this game, but it is not going to be a close game in the fourth quarter," Pollack said. "Texas Tech wins."

The reasoning centers on the Texas Tech defensive front. Pollack highlighted the group of Bailey, Height, Holmes, and Hunter as the "BHHH law firm" that will disrupt the BYU game plan. He noted that the Cougars will struggle to consistently move these defenders. This dynamic places immense pressure on Bachmeier to win the game through the air rather than relying on the ground attack.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire could lead the Red Raiders to their first Big 12 championship. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"Bear has to throw it," Pollack said. "He is a freshman. You do not want to depend on him to throw it. He is going to have to. There is one chance for BYU. Let it rip, bro."

Pollack also pointed to the sheer dominance of Texas Tech throughout the season. He observed that their only defeat occurred while playing with a backup quarterback and that they have otherwise beaten opponents by 20-plus points consistently. The analyst expressed difficulty envisioning a path for a BYU victory given these factors and the Red Raiders' defensive performance against the run.

"I just look at LJ Martin running the football," Pollack said. "He is such an animal. They had 67 yards rushing last time, man. There ain't no holes."

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake has led the Cougars to the Big 12 title game in just their third season in the conference. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the prediction, Pollack acknowledged the emotional edge the Cougars might possess. He noted that Sitake and his players are in a "dream scenario" where a single win guarantees their playoff future.

The Red Raiders will face the Cougars at AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Read more on College Football HQ