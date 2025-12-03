Greg McElroy predicts Conference USA Championship Kennesaw State-Jacksonville State game

The Conference USA Championship features a high-stakes rematch Friday night as the Kennesaw State Owls battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama, hosts the title fight just weeks after the two programs met on the same field for a regular-season clash.

Both teams finished tied atop the conference standings, but the tiebreaker rules forced the game to remain on the home turf of the Gamecocks. This swift turnaround offers an immediate chance for redemption or validation for two first-year coaching staffs.

Greg McElroy previewed the showdown on the Tuesday episode of the Always College Football podcast. The analyst highlighted the game's unique dynamics, which pit the top rushing attack in the conference against a newcomer program that defied expectations.

Jacksonville State enters the contest with a victory in the regular-season meeting on November 15. The Gamecocks controlled that game with a dominant ground attack, but the Owls have displayed resilience throughout their first full season at the FBS level.

The matchup promises offensive volatility as both schools rank in the top three of the conference for total offense. The previous meeting produced over 1,000 combined yards and showcased the explosive capabilities of both rosters.

Kennesaw State head coach Jerry Mack has successfully installed a fast-paced system that contrasts with the old ground-and-pound identity the school utilized in the FCS. The ability to limit mistakes will likely determine which high-powered unit prevails in this championship setting.

Greg McElroy Picks Kennesaw State To Win CUSA Title

McElroy wasted no time identifying the biggest factor in the game. He pointed to the Jacksonville State rushing attack that features running back Cam Cook and quarterback Caden Creel. Cook has nearly 1,600 yards on the ground this year, while Creel has added nearly 1,000 yards of his own.

The ESPN broadcaster emphasized that the Kennesaw State defense must remain disciplined to stop the quarterback. McElroy noted that the defensive staff is "going to have to find a way to set the edge" because "if the Owls get caught looking in the backfield, Creel could pull that ball, take off, and effectively attack the perimeter."

Kennesaw State Owls quarterback Amari Odom has accounted for 24 touchdowns this season. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game will likely hinge on whether the Owls can keep Creel in the pocket. McElroy offered a specific prediction based on that variable. He stated, "If Creel runs for 100-plus yards, I think Jacksonville State wins the game." However, he believes the Owls can make the necessary adjustments. He noted that "if they can contain Caden Creel in the pocket, I think they win."

Ball security is the other major variable after Kennesaw State turned the ball over four times in the November loss. McElroy called turnovers the "ultimate equalizers" and stressed that the Owls cannot afford mistakes in a title game. He argued that to win on the road in this environment, "they got to be probably plus-one, maybe plus-two when it comes to the turnover margin."

Despite the recent loss to the Gamecocks, McElroy sees the season's overall trajectory favoring the visitors. He praised the Owls for their rapid success, saying that "to win nine games is pretty dang remarkable" for a team in its first full FBS season. While he acknowledged that Jacksonville State has the "psychological edge" from the previous win, he views the Owls as the "more consistent team overall this year."

Jacksonville State Gamecocks running back Cam Cook (4) has 1,588 yards and 15 touchdowns on 277 carries this season. | Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Special to El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think they will contain him," McElroy said regarding the Jacksonville State quarterback. "I'm taking Kennesaw State. I think they'll get the job done and win the championship."

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face the Kennesaw State Owls at home on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Read more on College Football HQ