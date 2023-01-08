Favorite emerges for top college football transfer QB Malik Hornsby

Skip to main content

Favorite emerges for college football transfer quarterback Malik Hornsby

Malik Hornsby is ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the college football transfer portal

Malik Hornsby is considered one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal, and he could be set to make a decision.

Hornsby is one of the top remaining quarterbacks after the other, more high-profile signal callers announced their commitments, and it appears a Big Ten program is the favorite to land the former Arkansas player.

247Sports analyst Chris Hummer revealed his latest Crystal Ball prediction for Hornsby, projecting the quarterback will sign with Nebraska.

Hummer predicts Hornsby will sign with the Cornhuskers with 100 percent likelihood. 247Sports lists the player as the No. 1 remaining at the quarterback position.

Hornsby saw limited action at Arkansas the last three seasons, making one start in place of KJ Jefferson, passing for 234 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions, and running for 114 yards in a loss to Mississippi State.

Nebraska already earned the commitment of transfer quarterback Jeff Sims, who chose the Cornhuskers after formerly starting at Georgia Tech.

Sims is a 57.5 percent career passer with 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions, averaging 7.1 yards per pass attempt at Tech.

(247)

