Greg McElroy predicts winner of Michigan-Nebraska game
Nebraska football has its biggest opportunity in years. The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines travel to Lincoln on Saturday, and CBS will carry the matchup from Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. With both teams aiming to make a statement, Greg McElroy believes the Cornhuskers are ready to seize the moment.
On Thursday’s episode of Always College Football, McElroy explained why he’s siding with Nebraska. “I’m taking Nebraska. I think Nebraska is ready for this moment. I think Nebraska has been preparing for this moment, and I think their efficiency with the passing attack will give them an advantage in this game... I think third down is pivotal in this game. Nebraska has a significant advantage there. Therefore, I’m taking the Huskers.”
That pick comes as Nebraska looks to end a near-decade drought. The Huskers haven’t beaten a ranked opponent since Oregon in 2016. Since then, they’ve lost 27 straight games against ranked foes, one of the longest streaks in the country.
Dylan Raiola’s Hot Start Has Nebraska Confident
McElroy praised Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has completed 76.6 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and no interceptions in three games. Raiola’s efficient start has helped coordinator Dana Holgorsen reshape the offense around rhythm throws, patient reads, and a balanced distribution of weapons.
Kentucky transfer Dane Key, Cal transfer Naziah Hunter, and slot target Jacory Barney Jr. have given Raiola reliable options. Running back Emmett Johnson has provided stability both in the ground game and as a pass-catching safety valve.
The Huskers have also been elite on third downs, converting more than 62 percent of opportunities while holding opponents under 17 percent.
That combination of quarterback efficiency and situational success is what McElroy believes tips the game in Nebraska’s favor. The analyst said Raiola’s maturity and poise have accelerated Nebraska’s growth and helped position them for a breakthrough win.
Michigan Faces Pressure In A Hostile Road Test
Michigan enters the game at 2–1, still adjusting to freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. The former No. 1 overall recruit has shown flashes, rushing for 114 yards and two scores against Central Michigan, but his consistency remains in question. McElroy noted that Nebraska will test his ability to win in obvious passing situations.
The Wolverines’ ground attack is the strength of their offense. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes has averaged more than eight yards per carry with 284 yards and four touchdowns in just two games. Jordan Marshall and Underwood’s legs add further dimensions. Michigan’s offensive line is still finding chemistry, though, and Nebraska’s aggressive 3-3-5 scheme could cause issues if it holds at the point of attack.
Head coach Sherrone Moore remains suspended, with Biff Poggi serving as acting head coach. McElroy highlighted defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy system as another key factor, capable of forcing Raiola into hurried decisions. Even so, the numbers tilt toward Nebraska when it comes to third-down efficiency and clean execution.
McElroy’s pick carries weight given Nebraska’s recent history. A win over Michigan would mark the Huskers’ first victory against a ranked opponent in nearly nine years. It would also announce their reemergence as a Big Ten contender under Matt Rhule. Nebraska will try to deliver that statement when it hosts Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.