$2 million QB announces transfer portal decision amid interest from major programs

A high-profile signal-caller with a valuation surpassing $2 million has officially found a new collegiate home following a whirlwind entry into the winter transfer window. This move comes shortly after the passer’s sophomore campaign was cut short by a significant leg injury, leaving fans and analysts speculating on his future.

His decision shakes up the landscape of college football recruiting, as he departs a historic Big Ten program to join a national title contender looking to bolster its quarterback room for the 2026 season.

The former five-star recruit entered the open market earlier this month, drawing immediate attention from top-tier schools across the country due to his elite arm talent and pedigree. He started as a true freshman and posted impressive statistical numbers over two seasons, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards despite battling offensive inconsistencies and coaching changes.

His availability sparked a bidding war among major programs hoping to secure a veteran presence capable of executing a high-powered offense.

Speculation regarding his landing spot intensified throughout the week, with experts pointing toward institutions that offer a strong supporting cast of playmakers and a stable offensive line. The quarterback’s choice signals a shift in his career trajectory, moving from a rebuilding effort to an established system primed for championship contention. This commitment ends a brief but heavily scrutinized recruitment period that dominated headlines during the initial days of the transfer cycle.

Dylan Raiola commits to Oregon Ducks after leaving Nebraska Cornhuskers

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola announced his commitment via Instagram to the Oregon Ducks on Monday, ending his time in Lincoln after two seasons.

The decision places the talented passer in Eugene, where he joins a program fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance. Raiola is choosing the Ducks over other potential suitors like Miami, Louisville and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback brings significant experience to Dan Lanning’s roster. Raiola started 22 games for Nebraska, compiling 4,819 passing yards and a 69 percent completion rate. His 2025 season showed promise before a broken right fibula sustained against USC on Nov. 1 sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Over two seasons, Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passed for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Prior to the injury, he had completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns, boasting a 158.6 passer rating.

CBS Sports analysts Cooper Petagna and Chris Hummer had previously identified Oregon as an ideal fit. They noted that Raiola’s effectiveness would increase significantly when surrounded by elite playmakers and a sturdy offensive line. The Ducks offer a high-efficiency offense and an established receiver pipeline that aligns with Raiola’s skill set, in contrast to the developmental struggles he previously faced.

However, Dante Moore, the Ducks' current starting quarterback, has yet to announce whether he will return to Eugene or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

The move follows a turbulent end to his tenure at Nebraska, marked by the firing of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, his uncle, and the decommitment of his brother, Dayton.

Fox Sports analyst RJ Young described the transfer as a shift from being a program cornerstone to a "rental" for a title contender. Raiola, who holds an NIL valuation of $2 million and partnerships with brands like EA Sports, now looks to rehabilitate his injury and prepare for the 2026 campaign.

Read more on College Football HQ