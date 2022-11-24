Florida vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of traditional in-state rivals meet up in the Sunshine State the day after Thanksgiving as Florida and Florida State square off in college football's Week 13 action on Friday.

Florida State comes in at 8-3 overall, eclipsing the 8-win mark for the first time since 2016 in a breakout season for coach Mike Norvell, sitting at second in its division behind Clemson, and top 15 nationally with 217 rushing yards per game, fresh off four straight wins, scoring over 40 points in three of them.

Meanwhile, first-year Gators coach Billy Napier is hoping to salvage what has been an up-and-down debut season, dropping three of his last five and coming off a loss to perennial SEC basement-dweller Vanderbilt.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Florida vs. Florida State picks, predictions

Florida State's chance of victory: The computers project the Seminoles as the clear favorite, with a 76.9 percent chance to win the game outright.

Florida's chance of victory: That leaves the reeling Gators with the outside 23.1 percent edge to pull off the upset and avoid falling to .500 to end the season.

Point spread: Florida State comes into the game as 10 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: Florida +275 | Florida State -400

Spread consensus pick: Florida State -10

College Football HQ prediction: Our own projections indicate that Florida State has a 72 percent chance to win the game outright, by a 34-23 score, hit the under, and cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Fri., Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the main ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

