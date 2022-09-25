College football rankings for Week 5: Teams snubbed in AP top 25 poll

As expected, there was a lot of movement in the latest AP top 25 college football rankings.

How could there not be? A pair of formerly top 10 ranked teams lost on Saturday: Arkansas, then No. 10 in the polls, fell to Texas A&M in the SEC; and No. 6 ranked Oklahoma took the L at home to unranked Kansas State.

But that wasn't all: four other teams in the rankings also absorbed losses, including Wake Forest, which lost a close home tilt with Clemson, while Texas and Miami both lost to unranked opposition over the weekend.

Even with all the movement, and with the new additions to the poll, there wasn't room for everybody. Who got left out this week?

Kansas is 4-0, but it's not enough to make the top 25 college football rankings

Kansas (125 votes). No luck for the Jayhawks this week, despite opening up the season 4-0 for the first time since 2009. And in impressive fashion, too, as quarterback Jalon Daniels, who completed almost 83% of his passes for 324 yards and 4 TDs while running for another score and 83 additional yards. The honor of getting into the rankings went to in-state rival Kansas State, which emerged at No. 25 after its win at No. 6 Oklahoma.

Cincinnati (60 votes). The defending AAC champs got ignored big-time since losing at Arkansas in the opener, but since then has played well against overmatched competition, most recently in a 45-24 win over previously undefeated Indiana. Ben Bryant has gone over 300 yards in 2 of his last 3, owns 11 TD passes and just 3 picks in an offense that places a respectable 14th nationally with 328.3 passing ypg and is good for 42.5 points per game.

Florida (56 votes). A second loss on the year, once again to a ranked divisional rival in the SEC, finally dumped the Gators out of the top 25 rankings. But not without a fight: Florida was in the game at Tennessee until the very end, even up to recovering an onside kick with a chance to win it late. Anthony Richardson finally threw some TDs after having not the first 3 games, scoring twice and rushing for 2 more.

Washington State (31 votes). It really looked like the Cougars, with gifted quarterback Cameron Ward leading the way, were going to knock off Oregon before the Ducks' 29-point 4th quarter, and Ward's costly pick-6 late. A 2-week stretch at USC and at Oregon State is coming soon.

Syracuse (22 votes). The Orange made the Coaches Poll this week and were in consideration for the AP rankings after starting out 4-0 on the year, including a win against Purdue.

Oregon State (16 votes). As expected, the Beavers tested perfect USC, but couldn't withstand a frantic, game-winning drive led by Caleb Williams, or overcome Chance Nolan's late pick that sealed it.

Texas Tech (11 votes). Saturday's win was enough to bounce Texas from the rankings, but not quite enough to get the Red Raiders in. That loss at NC State still sticks out.

North Carolina (9 votes). Despite losing to Notre Dame, which didn't get any votes, the Tar Heels got some minor attention in the new rankings as ACC play opens up next weekend.

LSU (7 votes). Getting a nice win at home over New Mexico feels good, but there isn't much time to enjoy it as a brutal SEC schedule kicks off: at Auburn, vs. Tennessee, at Florida, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Alabama, and vs. Arkansas.

James Madison (4 votes). It looked like an ugly loss to App State, which built the 28-3 lead, but the Dukes scored 22 unanswered to stay at 3-0.

Tulane (3 votes). Some attention for the Wave, which beat Kansas State on the road a week before the Wildcats beat Oklahoma on the road.

UCLA (3 votes). Zach Charbonnet ran for 3 scores in an easy win over Colorado to keep the Bruins at 4-0 going into the Washington game.

TCU (1 vote). One of 3 perfect teams in the Big 12 (Kansas and Oklahoma State are the other two, naturally), the Frogs downed SMU on Saturday and host Oklahoma in a week's time.

