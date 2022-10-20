Alabama vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Alabama vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT



TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 24 Mississippi State: That famous Air Raid was grounded last week against Kentucky, which ended the Bulldogs' three-game win streak, during which time they scored over 40 points each time out, including against solid defenses like Arkansas and Texas A&M. Will Rogers is the SEC's all-time leader in pass completions and can slice a defense up with mid-range throws, while MSU cornerback Emmanuel Forbes leads the conference with five intercepted passes.

No. 6 Alabama: A week to forget for the Crimson Tide, who lost to Tennessee for the first time since 2006 by allowing the most points it has in a game since 1907, as the Vols put up 52 to hand Bama its first loss. But all is not lost: last season, the Tide lost a game midseason and rebounded to make the SEC title game and College Football Playoff. Before looking that far ahead, though, this team needs to tighten up its secondary and pass rush and cut down on the penalties: it leads college football with 66.

