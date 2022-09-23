Alabama vs. Vanderbilt schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 24
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Vanderbilt: Clark Lea has already surpassed last season's win total with 3 victories on the year, but still comes in with a 21-game losing streak to SEC opponents. Commodores quarterback AJ Swann is a noted dual threat, while Mike Wright is an able rusher, too, 2nd on the team with 264 ground yards and 4 of the Dores' 9 rushing scores for a unit that racks up 217 ypg and 5.8 ypc. Will Sheppard is Vanderbilt's top target, catching 23 passes for 7 of the team's 12 rec TDs.
Alabama: Traditionally loaded as ever, the Crimson Tide exposed some relative weaknesses in the Texas game, including a receiving corps that isn't quite on point yet, plus an issue with penalties and on-field discipline. But the talent on the field is second to none: Bama's defense is 8th nationally and hasn't allowed a touchdown through the air. Tougher games lie ahead, including dates with Arkansas, A&M, and a suddenly rejuvenated Tennessee.
More from College Football HQ
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions by computer model
Vandy vs. Bama football preview, prediction
College football Week 4 picks, predictions against the spread
ESPN computer predicts college football's best and worst teams
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 4 announced
Week 4 college football game odds, point spreads, betting lines
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 4
How to watch college football in 2022
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others
Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial today
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Washington
- BYU
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh
- Miami