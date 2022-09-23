Alabama vs. Vanderbilt schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Vanderbilt: Clark Lea has already surpassed last season's win total with 3 victories on the year, but still comes in with a 21-game losing streak to SEC opponents. Commodores quarterback AJ Swann is a noted dual threat, while Mike Wright is an able rusher, too, 2nd on the team with 264 ground yards and 4 of the Dores' 9 rushing scores for a unit that racks up 217 ypg and 5.8 ypc. Will Sheppard is Vanderbilt's top target, catching 23 passes for 7 of the team's 12 rec TDs.

Alabama: Traditionally loaded as ever, the Crimson Tide exposed some relative weaknesses in the Texas game, including a receiving corps that isn't quite on point yet, plus an issue with penalties and on-field discipline. But the talent on the field is second to none: Bama's defense is 8th nationally and hasn't allowed a touchdown through the air. Tougher games lie ahead, including dates with Arkansas, A&M, and a suddenly rejuvenated Tennessee.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

