Alabama vs. Vanderbilt schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch Alabama and Vanderbilt square off in the SEC on the Week 4 college football schedule on Saturday
Week 4 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Vanderbilt: Clark Lea has already surpassed last season's win total with 3 victories on the year, but still comes in with a 21-game losing streak to SEC opponents. Commodores quarterback AJ Swann is a noted dual threat, while Mike Wright is an able rusher, too, 2nd on the team with 264 ground yards and 4 of the Dores' 9 rushing scores for a unit that racks up 217 ypg and 5.8 ypc. Will Sheppard is Vanderbilt's top target, catching 23 passes for 7 of the team's 12 rec TDs.

Alabama: Traditionally loaded as ever, the Crimson Tide exposed some relative weaknesses in the Texas game, including a receiving corps that isn't quite on point yet, plus an issue with penalties and on-field discipline. But the talent on the field is second to none: Bama's defense is 8th nationally and hasn't allowed a touchdown through the air. Tougher games lie ahead, including dates with Arkansas, A&M, and a suddenly rejuvenated Tennessee.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

