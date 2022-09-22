College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 4 games

Week 4 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games

ATS picks for college football's Week 4 action

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan (-17). Jim Harbaugh is perfect against the Terps in 6 tries by a margin of 34 ppg, but this Maryland team has an offensive identity, coming in scoring over 40 points each time out. Neither team has really been tested yet, but the Wolverines have a caliber of skill threats that will test the Terrapins' back seven more so than the other way around. ATS pick: Michigan by 18, covers

No. 5 Clemson (-7) at No. 21 Wake. 13 straight for Clemson in this series, including a rout last season, when Wake was playing its best football ever. Sam Hartman is a prodigy, but the Deacs need to run the ball a lot better against Clemson's powerful front seven to make this work. DJ Uiagalelei has made minor strides, but right now it's the run game driving this team. ATS pick: Clemson by 2, doesn't cover

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee (-11). It's been a roller coaster ride for the Gators offense since that debut win over Utah. Florida can run as much as it wants, including with gifted quarterback Anthony Richardson, but he hasn't thrown a TD pass yet and until he finds a consistent perimeter threat, this team isn't getting anywhere. Especially not opposite a Vols offense that has power and speed, and Hendon Hooker, who hasn't been picked off in 189 straight passes. ATS pick: Tennessee by 10, doesn't cover

No. 21 Texas (-7) at Texas Tech. The Longhorns scored 133 points on the Red Raiders the last 2 years and pack a punch with Bijan Robinson running the ball, but Tech is playing a physical brand of football on the defensive front seven at home. ATS pick: Texas by 6, doesn't cover

No. 23 Texas A&M (-2) vs. No. 10 Arkansas. A&M earned a home win over a ranked Miami last week, but there are still major concerns about its offense even after a quarterback change. It might be too much to ask the Ags' runners to win this game against a tough Hogs front seven, while Arkansas runs and runs, and runs, behind a superb, veteran protection unit. ATS pick: Arkansas by 7, upsets

Ohio State hosts Wisconsin in the Big Ten football opener

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (-19). A good test for Jim Knowles' new defense against a Badgers line that is one of college football's best and clearing lanes for Braelon Allen, the latest in a long line of sturdy Wisky backs. OSU will do what it does: put the ball all over the yard, even against a well-disciplined UW defense, but watch how well Allen is able to control the clock. ATS pick: Ohio State by 18, doesn't cover

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama (-41). Oddsmakers aren't as impressed with Vandy's relative improvements as everybody else is, apparently. Clark Lea's team has already surpassed last season's win total and have some decent skill pieces, and while the Tide isn't quite there yet with its receivers and has issues with penalties, the gradation between its playmakers and the Commodores' is still as vast as it ever was. ATS pick: Alabama by 35, doesn't cover

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma (-13). Deuce Vaughn will test OU's front seven with a battery of inside runs and outside catches on the edge and Kansas State has won 2 of the last 3 in this series. Dillon Gabriel commands an offense responsible for 42 ppg and is aided by a backfield good for over 235 yards per game. ATS pick: Oklahoma by 21, covers

No. 7 USC (-5.5) at Oregon State. It's Beaver tradition to torment good USC teams at home, and right now Chance Nolan is playing his best football, leading a unit good for 45.7 points per game. USC has more pieces at its disposal, but its defense, which has played well above expectation so far with 10 takeaways, could be up for a fight. ATS pick: USC by 7, covers

Missouri at Auburn (-7) Auburn by 3, covers

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State (-2.5) Baylor by 4, upsets

Kent State at No. 1 Georgia (-44.5) Georgia by 39, doesn't cover

Notre Dame at North Carolina (-1.5) North Carolina by 5, covers

Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State (-26) Penn State by 27, covers

Middle Tennessee St. at No. 25 Miami (-25.5) Miami by 28, covers

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss (-21.5) Ole Miss by 21, doesn't cover

Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky (-25.5) Kentucky by 25, doesn't cover

UConn at No. 12 NC State (-39) NC State by 38, doesn't cover

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU (-21.5) BYU by 18, doesn't cover

No. 13 Utah (-15.5) at Arizona State Utah by 19, covers

Stanford at No. 18 Washington (-13.5) Washington by 14, covers

