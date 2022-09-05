College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Monday

Most of the Week 1 college football schedule is already in the books, but there's still one day of opening weekend still to kick off.

We've already seen four teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings take an L, and witnessed a Florida State-LSU game for the ages.

But we're not done yet: Here's your quick and easy guide to the college football games on today.

There's just one game on today, with a pair of old ACC rivals opening up their seasons in Atlanta, one of which has designs on the College Football Playoff, and the other just on winning some games.

4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Mon., Sept. 5 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Georgia Tech: Geoff Collins is yet to take the Wreck in the right direction, especially after losing lead back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama in the transfer portal. Jeff Sims is a promising piece at quarterback, but Tech still needs to develop a more balanced offense and get a lot better in pass protection.

Clemson: A consensus top 5 team coming into the season, this is still far from a finished product. Returning starters on an elite defensive front come back from injury last season. DJ Uiagalelei is still an unproven commodity at quarterback after a sluggish 2021. And Dabo Swinney has to break in two new coordinators. A tougher schedule lies ahead, but Clemson's opener should go convincingly in its favor.

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech football preview, prediction

Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 2

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread, line: Week 1 college football picks, predictions

According to AP Top 25 poll (Week 1)

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook