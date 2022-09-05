Skip to main content

College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Monday

Most of the Week 1 college football schedule is already in the books, but there's still one day of opening weekend still to kick off.

We've already seen four teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings take an L, and witnessed a Florida State-LSU game for the ages.

But we're not done yet: Here's your quick and easy guide to the college football games on today.

College football schedule: Week 1 games on today

There's just one game on today, with a pair of old ACC rivals opening up their seasons in Atlanta, one of which has designs on the College Football Playoff, and the other just on winning some games.

4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Mon., Sept. 5 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Georgia Tech: Geoff Collins is yet to take the Wreck in the right direction, especially after losing lead back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama in the transfer portal. Jeff Sims is a promising piece at quarterback, but Tech still needs to develop a more balanced offense and get a lot better in pass protection.

Clemson: A consensus top 5 team coming into the season, this is still far from a finished product. Returning starters on an elite defensive front come back from injury last season. DJ Uiagalelei is still an unproven commodity at quarterback after a sluggish 2021. And Dabo Swinney has to break in two new coordinators. A tougher schedule lies ahead, but Clemson's opener should go convincingly in its favor.

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll (Week 1)

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

