College football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores, top 25 rankings for Saturday

Football Power Index college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Kent State at No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | SECN+/ESPN+

Line: Georgia -45

FPI pick: Georgia 99.2%

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Michigan -17

FPI pick: Michigan 84.6%

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Clemson -7

FPI pick: Clemson 78.9%

Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Line: Penn State -28

FPI pick: Penn State 96.1%

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -2.5

FPI pick: Baylor 52.8%

Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh

Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ACCN

Line: No line

FPI pick: Pittsburgh 99.2%

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Tennessee -11

FPI pick: Tennessee 87.5%

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas-7

FPI pick: Texas 80.5%

Mid Tenn at No. 25 Miami

Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Miami -26

FPI pick: Miami 94.4%

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | Fox

Line: Oregon -7

FPI pick: Oregon 72.3%

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss

Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Line: Ole Miss -21.5

FPI pick: Ole Miss 95.3%

Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Kentucky -27

FPI pick: Kentucky 96.4%

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -2

FPI pick: Texas A&M 58.0%

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Alabama -40.5

FPI pick: Alabama 98.6%

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Ohio State -19.5

FPI pick: Ohio State 88.9%

UConn at No. 12 NC State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Line: NC State -38.5

FPI pick: NC State 98.5%

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

Sat., Sept. 24 | 8 p.m. | Fox

Line: Oklahoma -13

FPI pick: Oklahoma 84.3%

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Line: USC -5.5

FPI pick: USC 69.4%

Wyoming at No. 19 BYU

Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: BYU -22

FPI pick: BYU 92.3%

No. 13 Utah at Arizona State

Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Utah -15

FPI pick: Utah 83.4%

Stanford at No. 18 Washington

Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Washington -13.5

FPI pick: Washington 82.1%

