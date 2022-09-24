College football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores, top 25 rankings for Saturday
College football games today: Top 25 rankings, schedule, scores for Week 4 games
All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook
Football Power Index college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
Kent State at No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | SECN+/ESPN+
Line: Georgia -45
FPI pick: Georgia 99.2%
Maryland at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -17
FPI pick: Michigan 84.6%
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -7
FPI pick: Clemson 78.9%
Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Penn State -28
FPI pick: Penn State 96.1%
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -2.5
FPI pick: Baylor 52.8%
Rhode Island at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Sat., Sept. 24 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Line: No line
FPI pick: Pittsburgh 99.2%
No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Tennessee -11
FPI pick: Tennessee 87.5%
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas-7
FPI pick: Texas 80.5%
Mid Tenn at No. 25 Miami
Sat., Sept. 24 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Miami -26
FPI pick: Miami 94.4%
No. 15 Oregon at Washington State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oregon -7
FPI pick: Oregon 72.3%
Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 24 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -21.5
FPI pick: Ole Miss 95.3%
Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Kentucky -27
FPI pick: Kentucky 96.4%
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -2
FPI pick: Texas A&M 58.0%
Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Alabama -40.5
FPI pick: Alabama 98.6%
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ohio State -19.5
FPI pick: Ohio State 88.9%
UConn at No. 12 NC State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Line: NC State -38.5
FPI pick: NC State 98.5%
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 24 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Oklahoma -13
FPI pick: Oklahoma 84.3%
No. 7 USC at Oregon State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: USC -5.5
FPI pick: USC 69.4%
Wyoming at No. 19 BYU
Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: BYU -22
FPI pick: BYU 92.3%
No. 13 Utah at Arizona State
Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Utah -15
FPI pick: Utah 83.4%
Stanford at No. 18 Washington
Sat., Sept. 24 | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Washington -13.5
FPI pick: Washington 82.1%
