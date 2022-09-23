College football schedule: The best Week 4 games you should watch on Saturday

The last Saturday of September is here, which means we're seeing some of the first major conference games on the college football schedule kick off.

Including one major matchup in the SEC between two ranked teams that haven't been at the top of that league's pecking order for some time. There's a key face-off in the ACC between ranked rivals that will directly impact that conference's title race, too, in addition to a marquee Big Ten date in Columbus.

What should you be watching this weekend? Let's take a look at the best college football games on Saturday you should have on your TV.

Key matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule

All times Eastern

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee. For the first time in a while, this rivalry will take center stage on the college football schedule. Big Orange has taken just 1 in the last 17 against the Gators, who are trying to avoid dropping to 2 losses on the year behind an offense that's struggling with Anthony Richardson at QB. He's yet to throw a TD pass on the year while the Vols boast the nation's third-best offense and the fourth-ranked scoring attack in what should be a raucous Rocky Top. 3:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (try for free)

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest. Wake played its best football ever a year ago and still got shellacked by Clemson, which returns the core of a ferocious defensive front that will shrink the pocket and force quarterback prodigy Sam Hartman to win the game with his arm. He can, especially with the Tigers' offense still looking for an identity. The winner of this one gets absolutely huge breathing space in the tight Atlantic Division race going forward. 12 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (try for free)

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M. Arkansas is winning games by moving the ball on the ground behind stud back Raheim Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson, both behind a veteran, accomplished line. But the Hogs are dead-last in college football against the pass this season. That could open some lanes for Max Johnson and the Aggies' so-far listless offense to gain some important ground. A second loss for A&M would spell doom for its nascent College Football Playoff hopes. 7 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (try for free)

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State. The unstoppable force and the immovable object. The first? Ohio State's offensive blitzkrieg, armed to the teeth with a Heisman contender at quarterback and a battery of receivers who can go all the way on every snap. The second? Wisconsin's gifted defensive unit that ranked No. 1 in college football last season, ahead of Georgia. Not to be forgotten: Badgers back Braelon Allen, one of the nation's premier runners going behind a line of solid oak to test OSU's new-look front seven. 7:30 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (try for free)

No. 7 USC at Oregon State. The Beavers have given good USC teams in the past some fits, and this one can, too. Chance Nolan leads an offensive unit good for almost 46 points per game and has the pieces to create space in the Trojans' defensive alignment at home. Williams/Addison is one of college football's most exciting offensive duos, and Southern Cal has the tools to pound the rock, as well. How well SC's defense plays in this one will show exactly how seriously to treat this team in the Pac-12 chase. 9:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network and fuboTV (try for free)

Kent State at No. 1 Georgia. Watch the Bulldogs put on 35 or 40 points without trying before the starters get put on ice after halftime. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan. Two terrific, if also untested, offenses go head to head in the Big House. Expect a lot of points. 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech. Could we see Quinn Ewers back on the field for the Burnt Orange? Texas hopes so as it goes against a pretty good Tech front seven and will have to balance this offense. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Notre Dame at North Carolina. Can the Irish go score for score with Heels quarterback Drake Maye? It's a tough ask for Drew Pyne and Marcus Freeman's 1-2 Irish. 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State. What should be a fun back-and-forth between Pac-12 rivals pitting Bo Nix, who has 10 total scores and no picks since Georgia, against Cameron Ward, one of college football's premier athletes at the position. 4 p.m. on Fox

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma. The Wildcats have taken 2 of the last 3 against OU, both times when unranked and the Sooners in the top 5, and last year's loss was close. A sneaky test inside the Pac-12 for Brent Venables in his rookie campaign. 8 p.m. on Fox

