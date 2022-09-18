College football power rankings for Week 4: Georgia, Alabama neck and neck

Week 3 of the college football season is in the books and now it's time to get a look ahead to this week's updated power rankings.

Three teams in the AP top 25 rankings took the L on Saturday, which should set up some prominent changes in the middle of the poll this week.

But who really belongs in the national title conversation?

Forget the AP top 25 or the Coaches Poll or the College Football Playoff rankings: let's look at the real 10 best teams heading into Week 4.

In theory, team(s) in these rankings should beat the team(s) ranked lower and lose to the team(s) ranked higher on a neutral field

A look at the college football power rankings

10. Utah. This defensive front seven is still one of the most physical in college football, with a little more depth rushing the pass and arguably more athletic than last season. That power, combined with the Utes' proven stealth moving the ball behind Cam Rising and Tavion Thomas, and this team should be at the forefront of the Pac-12 chase all year.

9. Clemson. There are still nagging questions about how consistently the Tigers can play offense, but the unit is still pulling out dominant wins on the scoreboard. There are some big plays that aren't being made downfield, but Clemson has the running game and the power in the front seven to get this team back in the College Football Playoff race while DJ Uiagalalei finds his rhythm deep.

8. Kentucky. Some sluggish offense to start out, especially for quarterback Will Levis, but the Wildcats hunkered down at home and shut out Youngstown State to stay perfect at 3-0. Levis has an NFL arm which should pair well again with skilled rusher Chris Rodriguez, when he returns on Oct. 1. UK looks like the solid No. 2 in the SEC East this year.

7. Oklahoma State. A major offensive showing for the Cowboys, who built up a 42-7 lead going into halftime with Spencer Sanders leaving action in the second quarter. Sanders matched his career single-game high of 4 TD passes and the Pokes' offense racked up 538 total yards. A perfect 3-0 with an off week before a huge rematch of the Big 12 title game against Baylor on Oct. 1.

6. USC. The connection between Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison looks like the real thing, but it's the Trojans' other blue-chip receiving threats and proven success on the ground that help open passing lanes for Addison to work in. Defensively, there are enough missed tackles and players out of position to give pause, but the takeaways are there, too.

5. Oklahoma. It's no great achievement to beat Nebraska these days, but the Sooners put out by far their most complete game on both sides of the ball and pack a punch in the front seven that can hang with any group of skill pieces. Combined with an elite offensive output behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a bevy of targets, and Brent Venables could have this team in College Football Playoff contention.

4. Michigan. What we know about the Wolverines is that they can move the ball almost at will. What we don't know is if they can do it against good teams. Michigan's non-conference slate was as soft as it comes, capped off by a 59-0 rout over UConn, one of the worst programs in college football. Early returns on J.J. McCarthy are great: known as a gifted runner, the quarterback has been efficient throwing the ball, going 15 of 18 Saturday, and he has plenty of help.

3. Ohio State. Dropping 77 points on Toledo is par for the course for the Buckeyes, who scored on 10 of their first 11 possessions and rolled up 762 total yards, their most since 2016. C.J. Stroud is playing in Heisman form with a battery of passes that are just about impossible to defend, combined with an array of receiving skill that is arguably the best in college football.

2. Alabama. What a long, historic trip it's been for Nick Saban, who lost at home to UL Monroe in Year 1 and this year blitzed the Warhawks by a 63-7 count. In between, the Tide won 6 national championships and became the all-time dynasty of college football. This roster is in prime position to make it 7 for Saban at Bama, provided it stays perfect until a likely date with the nation's premier team in Atlanta this December.

1. Georgia. Just pristine football from the Bulldogs, who seem to move effortlessly with Stetson Bennett dealing from under center to a cast of skill pieces that tortured the Gamecocks defense for 48 (easy) points. Georgia's front seven mauled SC's line on the other side, holding Spencer Rattler to nothing with constant pressure. Every week it looks like college football's defending national champs have the best shot at doing it again.

