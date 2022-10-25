College football games on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

College football on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -15
FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%
No. 7 TCU at West Virginia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: TCU -7.5
FPI pick: TCU 67.9%
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Syracuse -2.5
FPI pick: Syracuse 60.7%
Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Georgia -22.5
FPI pick: Georgia 92.8%
No. 8 Oregon at California
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: Oregon -15.5
FPI pick: Oregon 82.5%
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Kansas State -2.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%
No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Wake Forest -5.5
FPI pick: Louisville 51.2%
No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Illinois -7
FPI pick: Illinois 68.3%
No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Cincinnati -1
FPI pick: UCF: 60.4%
Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 29 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: South Carolina -5
FPI pick: South Carolina 68.2%
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Tennessee -12.5
FPI pick: Tennessee 82.9%
No. 10 USC at Arizona
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: USC -15
FPI pick: USC 88.7%
Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Michigan -22.5
FPI pick: Michigan 90.2%
No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5
FPI pick: Ole Miss 57.8%
Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina
Sat., Oct. 29 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: North Carolina -3
FPI pick: North Carolina 67.3%
Stanford at No. 12 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 29 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: UCLA -16.5
FPI pick: UCLA 78.1%
Top 25 college football teams off in Week 9: No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU, No. 23 Tulane
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina