College football games on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Week 9 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Ohio State -15

FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%



No. 7 TCU at West Virginia

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: TCU -7.5

FPI pick: TCU 67.9%



Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Syracuse -2.5

FPI pick: Syracuse 60.7%

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Georgia -22.5

FPI pick: Georgia 92.8%

No. 8 Oregon at California

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: Oregon -15.5

FPI pick: Oregon 82.5%

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Kansas State -2.5

FPI pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: Wake Forest -5.5

FPI pick: Louisville 51.2%

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Illinois -7

FPI pick: Illinois 68.3%

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Cincinnati -1

FPI pick: UCF: 60.4%

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina

Sat., Oct. 29 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: South Carolina -5

FPI pick: South Carolina 68.2%

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Tennessee -12.5

FPI pick: Tennessee 82.9%

No. 10 USC at Arizona

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: USC -15

FPI pick: USC 88.7%

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Michigan -22.5

FPI pick: Michigan 90.2%

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5

FPI pick: Ole Miss 57.8%

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina

Sat., Oct. 29 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: North Carolina -3

FPI pick: North Carolina 67.3%

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA

Sat., Oct. 29 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: UCLA -16.5

FPI pick: UCLA 78.1%

Top 25 college football teams off in Week 9: No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU, No. 23 Tulane

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

