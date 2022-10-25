College football games on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Skip to main content

College football on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Your look at the Week 9 college football TV schedule with updated top 25 rankings and scores
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

College football on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings

Week 9 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -15
FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: TCU -7.5
FPI pick: TCU 67.9%

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Syracuse -2.5
FPI pick: Syracuse 60.7%

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Georgia -22.5
FPI pick: Georgia 92.8%

No. 8 Oregon at California
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: Oregon -15.5
FPI pick: Oregon 82.5%

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Kansas State -2.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Wake Forest -5.5
FPI pick: Louisville 51.2%

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Illinois -7
FPI pick: Illinois 68.3%

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Cincinnati -1
FPI pick: UCF: 60.4%

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 29 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: South Carolina -5
FPI pick: South Carolina 68.2%

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Tennessee -12.5
FPI pick: Tennessee 82.9%

No. 10 USC at Arizona
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: USC -15
FPI pick: USC 88.7%

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Michigan -22.5
FPI pick: Michigan 90.2%

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5
FPI pick: Ole Miss 57.8%

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina
Sat., Oct. 29 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: North Carolina -3
FPI pick: North Carolina 67.3%

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 29 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: UCLA -16.5
FPI pick: UCLA 78.1%

Top 25 college football teams off in Week 9: No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU, No. 23 Tulane

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

More from College Football HQ

AP top 25 poll: LSU moves into Week 9 college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread

Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9 games

ESPN computer makes picks for Week 9 college football games

Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

Week 9 college football betting lines, point spreads for top games

College football power rankings for Week 9

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football games on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

By James Parks
USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 9 games

By James Parks
Michigan came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, making its first appearance in the semifinal.
Rankings

Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Predicting the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 9 games

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

When the College Football Playoff rankings are released

By James Parks
College football schedule updates from AP Top 25 rankings.
Rankings

College football rankings: How BCS compares with AP Top 25 in Week 9

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football game odds, betting lines for Week 9: Ohio State, Georgia open as favorites

By James Parks