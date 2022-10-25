College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 9 games

Week 9 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games

ATS college football picks for Week 9

Lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

No. 2 Ohio State (-15.5) at No. 13 Penn State. By far the toughest team on OSU's schedule to date, Penn State boasts a gifted run stop, but its consistency against quality competition is in dispute after Michigan ran all over it in a big win. Ohio State will throw the ball all over the yard while its back seven will contain PSU's deep threats, but James Franklin has covered in 6 of the last 8 in this series. ATS pick: Ohio State by 14, doesn't cover

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (-2.5). Who knows what the Irish are this year after losing to Marshall and Stanford? The offense is inconsistent but can churn out yards when it gets in a rhythm, especially on the ground. ND is perfect in two games ATS as an underdog this year. ATS pick: Notre Dame by 6, upsets

No. 7 TCU (-7.5) at West Virginia. The Frogs won four straight against ranked Big 12 teams and are in danger of falling into the trap this week, especially given some relatively slow starts in the first half of games. WVU has allowed over 40 points the last 2 and over 30 the last 4, while TCU has won 5 of 7 against the spread. ATS pick: TCU by 13, covers

No. 1 Georgia (-22.5) vs. Florida. Officially the biggest line of any Cocktail Party game ever, and while Georgia is perfect in 3 games against the spread when its less than 30, the Gators might be the best running team it lines up against so far. ATS pick: Georgia by 20, doesn't cover

No. 8 Oregon (-15.5) at Cal. Since the Georgia thrashing, the Ducks are 6-0 and scoring over 40 points in each of those matchups as quarterback Bo Nix has found a groove. Oregon is 5-2 against the spread while posting the 5th best rushing attack and 11th ranked scoring unit in college football. ATS pick: Oregon by 20, covers

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (-1.5). K-State can run the ball almost at will with Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn both healthy, but the Cowboys present a physical defensive group and have won the last three meetings in this series. ATS pick: Oklahoma State by 3, upsets

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (-12.5). If anybody can even try to stop the Vols' No. 1 offense, it could be Kentucky's skilled front line defense. Plus, the Wildcats can move the ball competently on the ground, something of an Achilles heel for Big Orange in games against Pitt and Florida. UT is 6-1 against the spread and on a mission. ATS pick: Tennessee by 14, covers

More against the spread picks for Week 9 games

No. 10 Wake Forest (-5.5) at Louisville. The Cardinals have had their moments, but Wake has Sam Hartman and is 6-1 against the spread. ATS pick: Wake Forest by 13, covers

No. 17 Illinois (-7) at Nebraska. Illinois is running for almost 200 yards per game and boasts college football's top scoring defense. ATS pick: Illinois by 10, covers

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina (-5). Shane Beamer has this team ranked and perfect in three games at home against the spread, but Mizzou has also played SEC competition close recently. ATS pick: South Carolina by 7, covers

No. 10 USC (-15) at Arizona. One point keeps Southern Cal from being perfect and this defense could struggle against mobile quarterback Jayden de Laura. ATS pick: USC by 14, doesn't cover

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (-22.5). This is a big spread for a rivalry game, especially one in which MSU has won two straight, but Michigan is almost impossible to stop on the ground and should find enough holes in college football's 111th ranked pass defense. ATS pick: Michigan by 20, doesn't cover

No. 15 Ole Miss (-2.5) at Texas A&M. The Aggies just suspended several players and weren't producing anything on offense to begin with, while the Rebs just laid down at LSU for their first loss. Ole Miss has been more consistent overall. ATS pick: Ole Miss by 6, covers

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina (-3). Drake Maye leads the ACC's top overall offense and scoring unit, posting almost 42 points per game, but Israel Abanikanda could test the Heels' front seven on the ground, running for over 100 yards in 5 of 7 games and has scored 13 times. ATS pick: North Carolina by 9, covers

