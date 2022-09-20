How to watch ESPN College GameDay on Week 4 college football schedule

Skip to main content

How to watch ESPN College GameDay for Week 4 college football game action

College GameDay heads to the SEC for the Week 4 college football schedule
ESPN College GameDay is hitting the road for the Week 4 college football schedule, landing in the SEC for a game of top 25 ranked rivals as Tennessee hosts Florida on Rocky Top.

The show marks its first visit to Knoxville since 2016 and with Tennessee perfect through three games as it meets its old rival, the Gators.

Here's how you can watch the action this Saturday.

College GameDay: How to watch Week 4 college football

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 9 a.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Florida vs. Tennessee: Need to know

Florida: A season-opening win against ranked Utah portended good times ahead for the Gators, but a loss at home to Kentucky pumped the brakes on this offense, as Anthony Richardson is yet to throw a TD pass in 3 games, while throwing 4 picks. He's a gifted runner, but Florida needs to develop its downfield game in the air to balance things out.

Tennessee: The Vols are one of three 3-0 teams in the SEC East and have a long road ahead to really stake their claim in the division with the likes of Kentucky and Georgia ahead still. A win over a ranked Florida would mark a seed change in this rivalry and potentially in the division. Hendon Hooker leads an offense that ranks No. 3 nationally with 553.7 yards per game.

ESPN College GameDay Appearances

Most times hosted

1. Ohio State — 21

2. Alabama — 16

3. Florida — 16

T-3. LSU — 13

5. Michigan — 12

6. Florida State — 11

7. Notre Dame — 10

T-7. Oregon — 10

T-7. USC — 10

T-7. Tennessee — 10

Most appearances

Ohio State — 54

Alabama — 53

Florida — 41

Oklahoma — 39

Florida State — 35

Michigan — 35

Notre Dame — 34

LSU — 33

Georgia — 31

Clemson — 29

Most wins on GameDay

Ohio State — 38

Alabama — 35

Florida — 26

Oklahoma — 26

LSU — 21

Clemson — 18

USC — 18

Michigan — 17

