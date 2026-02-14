4-Star Safety Schedules Four Official Visits After Decommitment Decision

A prominent defensive back recruit from the class of 2027 has officially shifted his focus back to the open market after backing off a long-standing pledge to a top Southeastern Conference program.

The elite defender previously gave his word to the coaching staff in Knoxville last October, but a series of major structural changes within that defensive unit forced a change of heart. With the core group of coaches he trusted no longer in the building, the versatile secondary standout decided it was time to re-examine his options.

The decision to move away from his original commitment comes at a pivotal time as the spring evaluation period begins to heat up for high school juniors. While he remains open to a potential dialogue with the school he originally chose, the sudden turnover in personnel left him feeling like the foundation of that relationship had eroded.

This shift has now paved the way for several other national powers to move in and secure a spot on his busy upcoming travel itinerary.

As the recruiting cycle enters its next phase, the 5-foot-11 defender is waste no time in filling his calendar with high-stakes trips across the country. He has already identified a clear frontrunner in the race for his services, noting that a specific in-state program has made him feel like a top priority under their new leadership.

The schedule is now packed with dates that will take him from the Southeast to the Pacific Northwest and deep into the Big Ten heartland.

Kamauri Whitfield official visit schedule after Tennessee decommitment

Kamauri Whitfield is now looking toward a busy summer that officially kicks off with a trip to Gainesville to see the Florida Gators on May 28. The Gators have surged into the lead for the Orlando native, with new head coach Jon Sumrall creating a welcoming atmosphere that resonates with the prospect, according to reporting from On3's Chad Simmons.

Whitfield noted that the program has fresh energy and a clear strategy for success that caught his attention during a January visit to campus.

Florida head football coach Jon Sumrall and the Gators are the new leaders in the recruitment of DB Kamauri Whitfield. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The journey continues west as Whitfield heads to see the Oregon Ducks on June 5, followed by a trip to Lincoln to visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on June 12. Nebraska has a strong connection through Danny Odem, and Whitfield is intrigued by the possibility of competing for immediate playing time under the direction of the Huskers' defensive staff.

He also has an official visit set for Virginia Tech on June 19, a school that impressed him when the staff traveled to see him earlier this winter.

RECRUITMENT 100% OPEN‼️With all the defensive coaching changes i felt like I needed to step back and make sure I was making the best long-term decision for me and my family. Tennessee is still in my top schools @Royals__FB @cmitchell2284 @ChrisR_Bryant @ChadSimmons_ @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/GyjA3E7jTQ — Kamauri ‘bam’ whitfield (@Bamwhitfield) February 13, 2026

While those four dates are confirmed, the four-star safety is still considering a fifth destination to round out his tour. The Auburn Tigers are currently a top contender for that final slot, though Florida State and Maryland also remain in the mix as he narrows his focus.

With a high ceiling as a cover man, Whitfield remains one of the most coveted defensive assets in the 2027 cycle.

