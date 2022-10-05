College football schedule: Top Week 6 games you should watch

It's time to get ready for another action-packed weekend of college football as the Week 6 schedule kicks off across the country on Saturday.

That slate includes a trio of head-to-head matchups between teams in this week's AP top 25 rankings, including one major SEC tilt, a surprise out of the Big 12, and an impactful game in the Pac-12.

Get your remote ready: here's a look at the best games on the Week 6 football schedule you should be watching.

Week 6 college football schedule: What to watch

All times Eastern

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU. Every week is a chance to make a statement in the SEC, and that's certainly the case for these teams. After so many years of being irrelevant, the Vols look finally on the cusp of throwing some elbows in this league behind a world-beating offense and one of college football's premier quarterbacks. LSU has won 4 straight and is 1 point away from being undefeated with a solid front seven and still arguably the greatest home field edge in the nation. Win this and the Vols can gain some real momentum with East rival Georgia struggling in recent games. 12 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas. Who thought back in the preseason that this would be the big game on the Big 12 schedule this week? Here are two pleasant surprises on the same field: TCU, which just demolished Oklahoma; and Kansas, which hasn't looked this good since that 12-1 run in '07. KU has already matched its win totals from the last 3 combined seasons, and has won 5 games for the first time since 2009. Both teams have dynamic, dual threat quarterbacks and are complemented by strong rushing attacks capable of ripping off big plays in what could be a fun back-and-forth matchup. 12 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Texas vs. Oklahoma. The scene at the Cotton Bowl, equally divided between burnt orange and crimson, is always a must-watch on the college football schedule, even if neither team is ranked for the first time since 1998, Mack Brown's first year at Texas, and both are still trying to get back on track after hiring new coaches recently. OU's defense is a dumpster fire, which is strange given Brent Venables is in charge of it, and now it could line up against Quinn Ewers, who might return this week with a chance to light up the Sooners like he was against Alabama before injuring his shoulder back in Week 2. 12 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA. Things are getting interesting in the Pac-12, with Utah already at 1 loss and UCLA perfect and coming off a statement win over Washington. And while the Bruins have the push to get downfield in a hurry behind DTR and Zach Charbonnet, the Utes have a back seven that will challenge them far more than the Huskies' did. Not to mention a veteran attack led by blue-chip quarterback Cameron Rising, himself a capable runner. It would be nice if somebody showed up at the Rose Bowl; this UCLA team deserves the support. 3:30 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama. One of the must-watch matchups all preseason, the Aggies' two losses since then have dampened some of this game's prestige, but don't overlook A&M's ability to get some traction in the pass rush, especially with Tide quarterback Bryce Young nursing a painful shoulder injury suffered last week against Arkansas. Alabama can still move the ball with backup Jalen Milroe, but the Ags' secondary will be the best this team throws against so far this season. 8 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Florida State at No. 14 NC State. A pair of ACC division rivals both coming off their first loss, both by 10 against other division rivals, making this game a crucial stepping stone to stay relevant. NC State can't afford to drop to 0-2 in the league, while the Seminoles, who we think should still be ranked, have a chance to take an important step forward looking ahead to the Clemson game. FSU can move on the ground, but the Wolfpack is top 25 against the run and Devin Leary has the arm to rip off the big play at any moment. 8 p.m. on ACC Network and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State. Suddenly the Hogs' great start looks like ancient history after dropping 2 straight in the division and now they put their struggling pass defense against the Air Raid. 12 p.m. on SEC Network

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia. It feels like Bryan Harsin is about to be fired every week, and a loss to Auburn's chief rival could finally do it. But Georgia has played oddly close games against Kent State and Missouri. 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Washington State at No. 6 USC. Caleb Williams should navigate the Cougs' secondary with some ease, but watch how well Cameron Ward can do the same against the Trojans behind an aggressive passing attack. 7:30 p.m. on Fox

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame. Oddsmakers like the Irish in a close one coming off the bye and Drew Pyne is a near 70% passer so far. But the Cougars have big-play ability behind quarterback Jaren Hall and a battery of skill pieces who can work the perimeter in a neutral site matchup in Vegas. 7:30 p.m. on NBC

