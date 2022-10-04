College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Week 6 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games

College football Week 6 ATS picks, predictions

Texas (-7) at Oklahoma. For the first time since 1998, neither team in the Red River Shootout will be ranked. That won't lower the intensity in this classic rivalry, but Oklahoma comes in with major structural questions on the defensive side of the ball, allowing 96 points the last two games, both losses. Plus, Texas could get Quinn Ewers back and he's shown he can move the ball deep in limited action against Alabama. OU can run, but quarterback is a huge question mark after Dillon Gabriel took a violent hit to the head last week. ATS pick: Texas by 13, covers

No. 4 Michigan (-22) at Indiana. Don't expect the Hoosiers to be able to run the ball too well with a per game average of just over 105 yards, key to a pair of losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska. As expected, Michigan has played somewhat closer games as the Big Ten schedule kicked off, but still has the power on the ground to control clock and the front seven to clog IU's already scarce running lanes. ATS pick: Michigan by 19, doesn't cover

No. 8 Tennessee (-3) at No. 25 LSU. Every week is a chance to make a statement in the SEC and that's certainly true for both these teams this week. UT comes in with college football's 2nd best scoring unit (48.5 ppg) behind quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has 2 TDs per game and no turnovers, and LSU has improved since a shaky first outing and already at two wins in the West. LSU's front seven can pressure the pocket and throw the Vols off schedule here and there, but the Tigers still aren't using their skill pieces as well as they can. ATS pick: Tennessee by 9, covers

No. 17 TCU (-7) at No. 19 Kansas. No one thought this would be the main attraction in the Big 12 this week back during the preseason, but here we are. Two of college football's more efficient passers go head to head, between TCU's Max Duggan and KU's Jalon Daniels, both of whom have 11 TD passes on the year. But the Horned Frogs have the more balanced attack and can get big plays on the ground at a higher rate. ATS pick: TCU by 7, push

No. 12 Utah (-4.5) at No. 18 UCLA. Two offenses that are over 40 points per game and have a mix of downfield flash and power at the line to go score-for-score all day, but the Utes have the heavy defensive advantage, leading the Pac-12 by allowing 14.4 points per game. Expect that average to go up after this one, but the defending conference champs have the horses to make the stops that Washington couldn't last week. ATS pick: Utah by 9, covers

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (-24.5). No respect for the Aggies from the books this week after two losses and looking at an offense that can't get out of neutral gear regardless of who plays quarterback. But there's a decent front seven unit that can challenge the Tide's backs on early downs and force the QB to win the game with his arm. But who's arm? Bryce Young is questionable after a painful shoulder injury last week. ATS pick: Alabama by 17, doesn't cover

Florida State at No. 14 NC State (-3.5). In our opinion, the Seminoles should still be ranked, especially if LSU - the team they beat - made the poll. FSU is good for almost 204 rushing yards per game, but could struggle early against the Wolfpack's gifted line defense on the road. ATS pick: NC State by 5, covers

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State (-8). Hogs are on a 2-game losing skid after a great start and now their struggling air defense goes against Will Rogers, who leads FBS with 19 scores. ATS pick: Mississippi State by 7, doesn't cover

USF at No. 24 Cincinnati (-28). Expect the Bearcats to control this game on the ground, but this series has been close over the years. ATS pick: Cincinnati by 20, doesn't cover

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia (-30). This spread keeps moving up in UGA's favor despite its struggles the last two weeks and the defending national champs' issues covering these large lines. This is still the best team in college football if it wants to be. ATS pick: Georgia by 17, doesn't cover

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-9). A chance to be one of two perfect Big 12 teams is on the line for the Cowboys and Tech hasn't covered in either of its last two outings. ATS pick: Oklahoma State by 12, covers

No. 3 Ohio State (-26) at Michigan State. Sparty has dropped three straight, allowing 500-plus yards each time out, and now faces the Buckeye Blitzkrieg. ATS pick: Ohio State by 28, covers

No. 9 Ole Miss (-18) at Vanderbilt. Perfect through 5 and trying to make hay in the SEC West, the Rebels go into as winnable a game as there is in this conference, and have the power on the ground to control things early. ATS pick: Ole Miss by 20, covers

No. 21 Washington (-14) at Arizona State. UW hasn't won on the road in this series for 21 years, but this time boasts the passing attack behind Michael Penix to adequately navigate the Sun Devils' haphazard coverage alignment. ATS pick: Washington by 17, covers

No. 5 Clemson (-20.5) at Boston College. Watch how well the Eagles play at home after keeping it close against Clemson the last two years, beating Louisville last week, and with the Tigers coming off two huge wins against division teams. Don't call it a trap game, but teams have been known to take a breath at moments like this. ATS pick: Clemson by 15, doesn't cover

Washington State at No. 6 USC (-13). Cameron Ward should be able to give the Trojans back seven some fits all day, but Wazzu doesn't have much of a run game to complement him. Plus the Cougars are 2-0 against the spread as an underdog. ATS pick: USC by 10, doesn't cover

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame (-3.5). Some love for the 2-2 Irish coming off the bye week to prepare for Jaren Hall, the dynamic Cougars quarterback who has over 300 yards per game and skill threats who can push the ND secondary out of position. ATS pick: BYU by 6, upsets

No. 25 Kansas State (-2) at Iowa State. The Wildcats are over 220 rushing yards per game behind Martinez/Vaughn, but the Cyclones are the best of the Big 12 against the run, at 83 ypg allowed. ATS pick: Kansas State by 4, covers

No. 11 Oregon (-13) at Arizona. Better times could be ahead for Arizona, which is 3-2 so far, but the Ducks have found a groove with Bo Nix, accounting for 50 points per game since the Georgia debacle. ATS pick: Oregon by 17, covers

