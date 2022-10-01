DISH drops ESPN, SEC Network: College football fans furious

DISH cable service failed to reach an agreement with Disney on the day that college football is set to kick off its Week 5 schedule.

The service confirmed early on Saturday morning that its "contract has expired" with Disney, but that they are trying to reach some kind of "fair agreement" in the meantime.

“Our contract has expired with The Walt Disney Company. Our goal and priority is to reach a fair agreement to bring their channels back as quickly as possible,” tweeted DISH on Saturday.

The service announced the news just before 3 a.m.

The move has left millions of college football fans scrambling to find an alternative for how to watch games this weekend.

And it couldn't come at a worse time with a full schedule of impactful college football games set for Saturday's Week 5 action, including five games featuring head-to-head matchups between AP top 25 ranked teams.

Here's a list of the channels DISH customers just lost.

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

ESPN News

ESPN Deportes

Disney Channel

Disney Jr.

Disney XD

Freeform

Baby TV

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

Nat Geo Mundo

ACC Network

SEC Network

Longhorn Network

Local ABC Channels

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

