Three major college football programs emerge as top landing spots for Sam Leavitt

The college football offseason landscape shifted dramatically this week after one of the most accomplished signal-callers in the Big 12 Conference announced his intention to explore new opportunities.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt has officially informed the coaching staff of his decision to enter the transfer portal, ending a tenure in Tempe that included a historic run to a conference championship. The move comes after a difficult season in which the veteran starter was limited to seven games due to a foot injury that required surgery.

Leavitt was instrumental in the program's recent resurgence, leading the team to a College Football Playoff berth during the previous campaign while throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns. His absence was felt down the stretch of the current season, and speculation about his future intensified after he reportedly did not attend the team’s end-of-year banquet.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham addressed the situation with support for his former quarterback, stating he would "leave that to Sam's team out of respect for him." Dillingham emphasized his appreciation for the player, noting on social media that Leavitt is "going to succeed wherever he goes."

Reports link former Arizona State quarterback to three major programs

The race to secure the services of the veteran passer is expected to be competitive, with several elite teams already identified as potential suitors. On3 national recruiting analyst Pete Nakos reported that the market for Leavitt is taking shape quickly.

"Next to (Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby), Leavitt will likely be the most sought-after quarterback available in the portal," Nakos said. "Among the early schools to watch are Oregon, Indiana, Miami and LSU, sources tell On3. Sources have also told On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I that the three schools starting to stand out are Oregon, Indiana and LSU."

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is reportedly considering Oregon, Indiana, and LSU as potential transfer destinations. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks present a logical fit for a quarterback looking to operate within a high-tempo system. Leavitt possesses the requisite experience to manage a spread offense, and the program's identity relies heavily on quick decision-making and pace. Joining a roster that is already constructed for postseason contention would offer an immediate opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Interest from the Indiana Hoosiers highlights the rapid ascent of that program under the leadership of head coach Curt Cignetti. The team has become a destination for top-tier talent, and the offensive scheme has proven to be quarterback-friendly. Leavitt could view Bloomington as an ideal environment to follow in the footsteps of Fernando Mendoza and maintain the program’s upward trajectory in the Big Ten.

With the success enjoyed by Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) and head coach Curt Cignetti this year, Sam Leavitt is reportedly considering joining the Big Ten program. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers also loom as a serious contender, particularly given the aggressive recruiting philosophy employed by head coach Lane Kiffin. The offense in Baton Rouge demands a starter who combines accuracy with mobility, traits that align well with Leavitt’s skill set. Kiffin has a history of utilizing the portal to find experienced leaders, making this a situation to monitor closely as the offseason progresses.

While the Miami Hurricanes were mentioned as an early program to watch, the focus appears to have narrowed to these three primary contenders.

