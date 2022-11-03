Skip to main content

NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch NC State vs. Wake Forest on the Week 10 college football schedule

NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

NC State Wolfpack college football team schedule, rankings

Week 10 college football schedule: NC State vs. Wake Forest

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Wake Forest comes into the game as narrow 4 point favorites to defeat NC State on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under at 54 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Wake Forest -200, NC State +155

FPI prediction: NC State has a 58.8 percent chance to beat the Demon Deacons, according to the Football Power Index computers, which simulates games 20,000 times to predict a winner. Wake has a 41.2 percent shot to win.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that Wake Forest will defeat NC State by 6 points and cover the spread. Wake Forest -4

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 21 Wake Forest: Up until last week, the Deacons had scored at least 31 points in every game and played largely mistake-free football while averaging just under 40 points per game, good for 13th nationally. Then came the disaster against Louisville that included eight turnovers and two pick-sixes thrown by Sam Hartman. But Wake is still 6-2 and has a shot at an important head-to-head win over the Wolfpack.

No. 22 NC State: There's a chance to move up in the division standings with a win against Wake and extend the Pack's home win streak to 16 straight games. Not having Devin Leary in at quarterback has hampered the offense, as expected, scoring nine points in a loss to Syracuse and 22 in a 1-point win over Virginia Tech, and had to come back from 2-TD deficits in its last two home games.

More from College Football HQ

College Football Playoff Rankings: Who's in, who's out?

CFP top 25 rankings reaction: What they got right, and wrong

Week 10 college football games you should be watching

College football picks against the spread for Week 10 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 10

College football computer picks: Week 10 predictions for top games

AP top 25 poll: Ohio State, Tennessee tied in college football rankings

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College Football Playoff Rankings

According to the CFP Selection Committee

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

NC State Wolfpack college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
college football penn state large
Schedules

Penn State vs. Indiana prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Scenes at a college football game in the ACC.
Schedules

North Carolina vs. Virginia prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
TCU Horned Frogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

TCU vs. Texas Tech prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Northwestern schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Michigan vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
oklahoma sooners college football large
Schedules

Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Kansas State Wildcats college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Texas vs. Kansas State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks