NC State vs. Wake Forest prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Wake Forest comes into the game as narrow 4 point favorites to defeat NC State on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under at 54 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Wake Forest -200, NC State +155

FPI prediction: NC State has a 58.8 percent chance to beat the Demon Deacons, according to the Football Power Index computers, which simulates games 20,000 times to predict a winner. Wake has a 41.2 percent shot to win.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that Wake Forest will defeat NC State by 6 points and cover the spread. Wake Forest -4

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 21 Wake Forest: Up until last week, the Deacons had scored at least 31 points in every game and played largely mistake-free football while averaging just under 40 points per game, good for 13th nationally. Then came the disaster against Louisville that included eight turnovers and two pick-sixes thrown by Sam Hartman. But Wake is still 6-2 and has a shot at an important head-to-head win over the Wolfpack.

No. 22 NC State: There's a chance to move up in the division standings with a win against Wake and extend the Pack's home win streak to 16 straight games. Not having Devin Leary in at quarterback has hampered the offense, as expected, scoring nine points in a loss to Syracuse and 22 in a 1-point win over Virginia Tech, and had to come back from 2-TD deficits in its last two home games.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

