College football TV schedule: Week 10 games you should be watching

As the month turns to November, the division and conference races are heating up, especially after the reveal of the first College Football Playoff rankings. And with the debut poll, the Week 10 schedule takes on a whole new meaning.

Especially down in the SEC, which usually features the premier football matchups of any weekend, but this weekend bring us a pair of crucial games that will have a direct impact on what the playoff semifinal will eventually look like.

Anybody not happy with what the CFP rankings look like coming into this week can expect a lot of change in the top 10 after Saturday is over and done.

Sit down and get comfortable: these are the best games on this weekend you should be watching.

Week 10 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU. Tech isn't much to write home about, losing three of its last four overall and not running the ball very well, but this is an important game for the Horned Frogs and the College Football Playoff rankings. The committee sent a message by slotting undefeated TCU at 7 behind one-loss Alabama. It clearly isn't impressed by these close games, so the Frogs need to come out strong and leave no doubt with a dominating performance. 12 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Florida at Texas A&M. A pair of teams that have one win in SEC games each, this week is gut-check time for both. Florida has dropped three of the last five, allowing over 40 points the last two times out, and while the Aggies' offense is famously allergic to points this season, it looked a lot better after inserting 5-star quarterback Conner Weigman in last week's game. Is A&M getting to the point where it turns things around? 12 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia. Big Orange has already played in one Game of the Season, and this week it gets another, on the road against college football's defending national champion. Tennessee looks more like LSU's 2019 squad with each passing week, unstoppable and armed to the teeth with a battery of skill pieces that together make up the sport's No. 1 total offense. Georgia can strangle you on the back end defensively and has its own perimeter speed to throw at the Vols' secondary. The winner is just about a sure thing to win the East and go to Atlanta. And from there, likely to the College Football Playoff. The loser gets their balloon popped and is left hoping for some confusion in the polls. 3:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU. Who expected that Brian Kelly would have a shot at the SEC West on the line coming into the Alabama game? LSU controls its own destiny at 6-2 overall coming in with a 4-1 mark in SEC games and looking at getting a massive head-to-head tiebreaker over the West Division's top team and the dynasty of the 21st century. The loss at Tennessee hangs over Alabama's chance of getting back to the College Football Playoff and there's no margin for error anymore. Bama has the pieces to throw LSU out of sorts, but Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels has been tough to contain these last few weeks, too. 7 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame. Last time DJ Uiagalelei and Clemson played under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus, it was as the No. 1 team, and ended with a loss. That was in 2020, and the Tigers' offense has been up and down since, but apparently back on the upswing and staring at a real shot to run the table, win the ACC, and get back to the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame is in transition to say the least, but has dropped 40-plus on the ACC's two best teams in wins, and has the size up front to slow Clemson's potent run game. 7:30 p.m. on NBC and fuboTV (Start your free trial)

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern. Some may balk at the Buckeyes' 38-point spread, but honestly they could cover that by halftime. This should be an offensive clinic. 12 p.m. on ABC

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia. Drake Maye's right arm has the Tar Heels in prime position to take the Coastal and sail into the ACC title game, likely against Clemson, but could Virginia resurrect its once-great offense here? 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois. Sitting at 7-1 for the first time since 2001, the Illini look like the best bet in the Big Ten West thanks to a productive ground attack and a stingy scoring defense. But Illinois has scored more than 30 points in just one conference game and hasn't gone over 26 in its last three outings. 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Liberty at Arkansas. Not long ago, the Hogs were a top 10 team. Then came three straight losses to ranked SEC West opposition. Now on a two-game win streak, Arkansas and its physical rushing attack welcomes a surprise 7-1 Flames squad that just shellacked BYU and is a 1-point loss to Wake away from being undefeated. 4 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State. The Wildcats just demolished the Oklahoma State team that beat the Longhorns and can run the ball better than most. Quinn Ewers has the arm to strangle any secondary, and the 5-3 Horns could use it. 7 p.m. on FS1

